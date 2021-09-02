Why One Legends Of Tomorrow Star Wants To Watch Fans' Reactions To Season 6 Finale

The Season 6 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is almost here, and the lead-up to it has been a wild ride for the Legends thus far. A seventh season is already in place, and some major changes are on the horizon for the Arrowverse's band of misfit heroes, like the departure of Dominic Purcell, who has played Mick Rory since the first season. But before all of that, series regular Jes Macallan just wants to see how fans react to the finale.

Jes Macallan, who plays former Time Bureau director Ava Sharpe, told TVLine that fans aren't going to want to miss the last five minutes of the Legends of Tomorrow season finale, which airs over Labor Day weekend. Apparently, it's going to be an eventful installment and, though Macallan didn’t give away too much, her comments are sure to get fans excited (and nervous) for what’s to come:

I want people to just record themselves watching the last five minutes because when I read it, I was like, ‘Wait, what?! What’s happening?!’ You’ve got to have a Season 7 after that. That’s all I’m going to say.

Legends of Tomorrow is known for dishing out insane season finales (need I remind you of a giant Beebo?) But with what's been happening on the show lately, including the aliens, John Constantine’s deteriorating condition, and the highly-anticipated Avalance wedding, it'll definitely be interesting to see just what the series has in store.

One thing that definitely seems clear is that the season finale will spell the end for one John Constantine, played by Matt Ryan. Throughout this season, Constantine’s magic has not been kind to him, as it’s been mortally wounding him every time he uses it. Back in July, it was revealed that Constantine will exit from Team Legends, but that doesn’t mean Ryan will be leaving as well. He will actually be playing a new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies, a 20th century scientist that the Legends will have to rely on.

Expectations are high, but the Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 finale, should be a good one. It's safe to say Jes Macallan's comments are going to have some fans up at night, wondering what they can expect from those last five minutes. The actress truly makes it sound as though the last few minutes are going to change things on the series forever. Here's hoping there's some true happiness to be found in Season 6's closing installment.

The Season 6 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Sunday, September 5 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW! In the meantime, check out the surprise soundtrack that recently dropped, which features all your favorites from the Arrowverse series!