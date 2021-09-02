90 Day Fiancé's Ariela Weinberg Shuts Down Criticisms Of Storyline About Ex-Husband

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 only just premiered, but it didn't take long at all for fans to get worked up about one of the storylines. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are back for their second season, and they'll have an unexpected houseguest this season in the form of Ariela's ex-husband. Fans have taken issue with the fact that the ex's travel plans including staying with the couple in Ethiopia, but Ariela has shut down such snide remarks about the situation.

Fans were riled up on social media after Ariela Weinberg announced that Leandro, her ex-husband after 10 years of marriage, would stay with the family, which was coupled by the fact that Ariela apparently spent some time alone with him during a trip to the U.S. without Biniyam. One fan decided to call out Ariela on Instagram for her behavior, stated she likely wouldn't allow Biniyam's ex into their home if the situation were reversed. Ariela quickly shut down that argument by making a rather surprising revelation:

His ex visits us frequently. She's lovely. She was on last season.

Ariela Weinberg's reveal is all the more surprising if Biniyam Shibre's ex-girlfriend is indeed the woman we learned about in their inaugural season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. For those that may not remember, Biniyam worked at a nightclub as a dancer and performed dance routines for guests with his ex-girlfriend. Weinberg and her mother went to observe the act and saw Shibre play what can only be described as the "butt bongos" on what was assumedly his ex-lover.

The revelation adds some important context for 90 Day Fiancé fans, who might now think Biniyam Shibre's jealous attitude is a bit unwarranted. Of course, it's hard to say whether or not his ex-girlfriend was also married to him for a decade, and they only divorced for what has essentially been presented as logistical reasons. It's also notable that Ariela Weinberg admitted that her ex-husband is her best friend, and that he was there for her when her fiancé was out with friends or at the recording studio.

Plus, Ariela Weinberg can do all the clapping back at fans she wants to on social media, but 90 Day Fiancé fans remember that tense scene in which she demanded to see Biniyam Shibre's phone to see who he talks to. Both parties have shown their fair share of jealousy issues on the show, so it's hard to really say one of them is more okay with the whole "friends with exes" thing than the other. Plus, there's definitely some indication that despite this whole ex-husband drama, the couple is doing just fine in the present, so maybe fans should see how the storyline plays out before judging too hard.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes premiering early on Discovery+ every Friday. For more on the series, be sure to read up on what we know about one of the newest couples, Ellie Rose and Victor McLean, and how their story could shape up following that awful hurricane.