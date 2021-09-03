Impeachment: American Crime Story Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Clinton-Lewinsky Season

The American Crime Story anthology series tackles true crime cases retold with some of today’s top Hollywood actors through the eyes of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk — the men behind American Horror Story. In its first two critically acclaimed seasons, American Crime Story delved into the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace. The third season, Impeachment: American Crime Story, will dip its toes into 1990s politics, dissecting President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky.
Impeachment: American Crime Story will feature Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, along with a number of other A-listers playing household names from that political era. Critics have gotten a sneak peek at the series, and the reviews are mixed, with Impeachment being called everything from “trashy” to “riveting."
TVLine argued that while showrunner Sarah Burgess was credited with writing four of the first six episodes, Ryan Murphy’s fingerprints were all over it, and not in a good way. It called the mini-series a “trashy, exploitative train wreck.”
The Hollywood Reporter said Impeachment: American Crime Story sounds good, but for a series exploring such an explosive moment in recent American history, there should be more momentum.
Entertainment Weekly gave Impeachment a B+, highlighting the portrayals of Monica Lewinsky and Paula Jones as flawed human beings rather than scorned women who will be redeemed.
RogerEbert.com also had positive things to say, declaring Impeachment is a riveting retelling of the ‘90s political era, while warning viewers to leave their cigar and blue dress jokes at the door.
Variety said that while we marvel at truth that’s stranger than fiction, Impeachment tries to do so much in such a way that it makes the story feel artificial.
The ten-episode season of Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 7 on FX. Be sure to check out the 2021 Fall TV Schedule to find the premiere dates for all of your favorite shows.