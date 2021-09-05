Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Shares Post Finally Walking Without The Boot After Working On SVU With Broken Ankle

Mariska Hargitay has had a pretty rough summer. The Law & Order: SVU star made headlines when she broke her ankle after a Black Widow screening. She’s been a trooper though, filming the 23rd season of the NBC drama on crutches. However, it would appear that the actress just took a major step in her recovery, as she recently unveiled a social media post that shows her walking without the use of a boot.

The SVU actress recently broke the news on Instagram recently that she has indeed taken off the boot she’s been wearing for quite some time now. In the video, Mariska Hargitay updated the fans while on set of the Law & Order series and, despite her quiet tone, as to not disturb anything in progress, her excitement was definitely evident. And her multiple hashtags also show that she's looking forward to getting back to some sort of normalcy. Check out the video for yourself dow below:

A photo posted by on

That video is not the only boot-free update Hargitay has shared with fans, either. In a hilarious Instagram post, the actress shared a photoshopped image of her and former SVU co-star and Organized Crime, lead Christopher Meloni, in a Footloose-esque pose. It’s safe to say that she is pleasantly content about the fact that she no longer needs “aids” to help her walk around. Let’s just hope it stays that way for a while. See the other post for yourself:

A photo posted by on

Mariska Hargitay broke her knee back in May and told fans she also had a hairline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament. Luckily, SVU had already wrapped filming its 22nd season, and she soon recovered from those injuries. However, just a couple of months later, she broke her ankle on the same injured leg after she fell outside in the rain while coming out of the aforementioned Black Widow screening in New York.

It’s nice to see that Mariska Hargitay is finally back to walking with no boot or crutches. Filming SVU could not have been easy for her and, given the extent of her injuries, it’s likely that they wrote them into the show. In the past, a number of shows have done this when their actors have been hurt and are subsequently required to wear a brace or cast or use crutches. Accidents happen, but I would imagine that this situation will make Hargitay much more cautious moving forward.

Law & Order: SVU’s 23rd season is premiering in just a few weeks, and it already looks like it’s going to be a big one. And with Organized Crime by its side, fans can also expect many more crossovers to follow, which allows for more dances between Benson and Stabler. Fingers crossed that Benson (and Mariska Hargitay) manage to stay out of harm's way.

Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU premieres Thursday, September 23 on NBC!