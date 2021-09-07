Like Kelly Clarkson, Kaley Cuoco Has A Prenup, But Split From Karl Cook Still 'Shocking'

Two of Hollywood's wealthiest ladies are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Talk show host Kelly Clarkson and The Flight Attendant producer and star Kaley Cuoco are both dissolving their marriages, and we've learned that the stars had their exes sign prenuptial agreements before tying the knot. This has proven to have been a wise decision, especially for Clarkson, given how things ultimately panned out. But while the former American Idol contestant's divorce was reportedly due to “irreconcilable differences,” news of Cuoco’s divorce from husband Karl Cook seemingly comes as a surprise to those close to the couple.

Just a few days ago, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook jointly announced that are splitting up after three years of marriage. While a number of celebrity marriages can end in heated court cases and result in some serious hard feelings between former lovers, that apparently isn't the case for Cuoco and Cook. According to People, the divorcing couple are having a very mature and amicable split, though that reportedly hasn't made it any easier for their loved ones to accept.

The trade reports that those close to Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook were apparently under the impression that the pair were still very much happily in love. This was based on how they acted together at the beginning of this summer. They could indeed still have genuine affection for each other, though, as Cuoco and Cook mentioned in their original statement that they still have a "deep love" for each other. However, they explained that they're ending their marriage based on the fact that they are both heading in "opposite directions" in life.

Apparently, the divorce will be pretty cut and dry, especially since the actress' prenup is allegedly “air tight.” Kaley Cuoco has an impressive net worth of $100 million, and Karl Cook isn’t financially worse for wear, either, as he is a successful professional equestrian and the son of a billionaire tech company founder. While the direct details of their prenuptial agreement are under wraps, it does seem like the two plan to remain friendly throughout the divorce and cut ties without much of a fuss.

Unlike Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstone, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook do not share any children. That means that they won't need to worry about any of the custody issues Clarkson had to contend with. With this, the proceedings for Cuoco and Cook should be relatively quick.

Although Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's split may come as a shock to their friends, both had to make a decision that they ultimately felt was right for them. And it would seem that they are indeed entering "opposite directions." For instance, Cuoco’s professional life is blooming; sure, she’s been successful for a long time, but her role as producer with her company, Yes, Norman Productions, is really starting to take off now. She has a few projects under her belt but so much more to come in the future.

Nevertheless, splitting from a partner can't be easy and both will undoubtedly have to adjust to their new normals. As they continue through the divorce proceedings, we wish them all the best now and moving forward.