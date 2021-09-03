The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco Announces Split From Husband After Three Years

Kaley Cuoco has had a big year on the professional front thanks to The Flight Attendant, receiving her first-ever Golden Globe and Emmy nominations after well over a decade starring on the small screen. Now, however, the actress has revealed that she is going through some changes on the personal front as well, as she and husband Karl Cook revealed that they are separating after three years of marriage.

The news came courtesy of a joint statement from Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, and their comments paint a picture of two people who are still on pretty good terms despite the split. They said in their statement, via CNN:

Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.

The statement reveals that Kaley Cuoco and her husband aren't splitting because of bad blood between them, but because they came to the conclusion that their journeys in life are no longer on the same path. While they're keeping the particular details private, their public explanation indicates that this is a surprisingly civil celebrity split. By releasing a statement, they also managed to get ahead of the news potentially leaking and taking on a narrative of its own without the clarification that they "made this decision together."

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary back in late June, with Cuoco revealing that they had gotten married on the two-year anniversary of when they met back in 2016 . She shared on Instagram at the time:

NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed [Karl Cook] lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!

There was no indication at the time their their "current paths" were taking them in opposite directions just a little over two months ago, but since there evidently wasn't any kind angry split, perhaps it's not surprising that they were still able to celebrate their anniversary happily together not so long ago. Karl Cook also had a sweet message (plus a funny photo) to share for their anniversary back in June:

They may not be getting that "million more years" of marriage, but it's nice to see that they're evidently on good terms with each other despite the split. Hopefully their situation remains amicable moving forward, but if fans respect their request for privacy, the details will not leak to the public.

What fans can say for sure is that Kaley Cuoco has been keeping plenty busy, as the end of her long run on The Big Bang Theory served to open her up to take on new kinds of roles, even if the transition from the CBS sitcom to The Flight Attendant was – in her words – "humbling."

The actress recently celebrated wrapping on her new movie, and another season of The Flight Attendant is in the works. Plus, maybe she'll get to take home an Emmy, even if she wasn't didn't come out on top at the Golden Globes! If you want to revisit some of her best-known work, you can find both The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant streaming on HBO Max now, along with the animated Harley Quinn series.