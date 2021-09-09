Chris Pratt's Parks And Recreation Band Mouse Rat Just Hit An Awesome Milestone

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The fans of NBC's hit comedy Parks and Recreation know that the show gave viewers many things. Galentine's Day. The knowledge of how important it is to treat yo'self. All of those Tammys. But, the sitcom also gave us an adorably chubby Chris Pratt as the kind but dimwitted Andy Dwyer, and his band, Mouse Rat. The band, led by Andy / Pratt, performed several times on the show and delivered some...intriguing songs. Now, though, Mouse Rat has actually hit a pretty awesome milestone.

You might be wondering just how a fictional rock band from a television show that ended its seven season run way back in February 2015 could have, just now, hit any kind of milestone at all, let alone an awesome one. Well, Parks and Recreation's famed Mouse Rat just released its debut album, The Awesome Album, on August 27, and the newest Billboard numbers (via The Hollywood Reporter) indicate that the release has now hit the music charts for the first time. I don't know about you, but I feel like doing a gleeful Johnny Karate chop at this news!

And, because I know you're also wondering about this, Mouse Rat hasn't come in at number 99 or some such on the Billboard charts, either. Oh no, friends. According to surveys dated for September 11, The Awesome Album has managed to debut at Number 2 on the Comedy Albums chart. In addition, it's also debuted at Number 11 on the Heatseekers Albums chart and at Number 17 on the (all-genre) Top Album Sales chart, with an awesome 4,200 equivalent album units (actual album sales of 4,100) in the week ending September 2, according to MRC Data.

It makes total sense that Mouse Rat's The Awesome Album would be a hit in general and a hit with Parks and Recreation fans. Not only are there 15 tracks on the album, but many of them are songs which were performed on the series, and are led by the rockin' tones of Chris Pratt's Andy Dwyer. The band formerly known as Eclair Danes, Foreskin Solution, Scrotation Marks, and about a million other names, has collected a lot of their most popular anthems for this album.

Those include bangers like "Sex Hair," "The Pit," and their Li'l Sebastian memorial offering, "5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian)," which even has an official music video:

Plus, devotees will also be treated to new songs that were recorded just for this album, as well as guest appearances by smooth saxophonist Duke Silver (the alter ego of Ron Swanson, who was played by Nick Offerman), and another band known to residents of Pawnee, Indiana, Land Ho!, which was led by Scott Tanner (as portrayed by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy on the show). And, The Awesome Album was even released in conjunction with the formerly defunct Entertainment 720, as founded by Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) and the ever-ridiculous Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz).

Basically, if you've been missing all things Parks and Recreation, it sounds like The Awesome Album might be the way to go to help bring you some joy. With this spectacular debut from the Chris Pratt-led band, you certainly won't be the only one making that move right now.

