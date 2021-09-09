Dexter: New Blood Trailer Features The Return Of Deb, And I Have Questions

As nostalgia continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, no franchise is truly dead. Still, Dexter fans were shocked that the Michael C. Hall series would be returning to the network, seemingly retconning the controversial finale in the process. Dexter: New Blood just got its first trailer, featuring the return of Jennifer Carpenter's beloved character Deb. And now I have so many questions.

As you can see in the above trailer, fans have finally been treated to footage for Dexter: New Blood. The series is moving from the beach to the woods, as Michael C. Hall's title character is living on the lamb following his time as the Bay Harbor Butcher. And while a new cast of characters will be introduced, fans will be thrilled to see Debra Morgan back, and seemingly serving as the new guide to her brother's Dark Passenger.

This trailer for Dexter: New Blood spends a great deal of time setting up the title character's new identity as James Lindsay. Tension builds as he's pulled over by a cop, but it's clear that his new love interest. Because even when Dex is starting over, he can't help but stay close to the action of police work. Does this mean he's been killing, or trying to keep his Dark Passenger in check as James?

Speaking of which, it seems that Jennifer Carpenter's Deb is taking over as the voice inside of Dexter's head for New Blood. In the show's original run on Showtime, this was a role played by James Remar's Harry Morgan. Fans have been wondering how Deb would factor into the story, and this is a solid way of bringing her back. One of the shots of Deb seem to show the character doing some investigating of her own, leading to more questions about the revival. Will we also be getting flashbacks, or will ghost Deb have more agency than Harry? Only time will tell.

Obviously the biggest questions about Dexter: New Blood is exactly how this series will address the controversial series finale from 2013. Fans took umbrage with Deb's fate, as well as the final sequence of Dexter as a woodcutter. The new series has the opportunity to fix this issue, but the pressure is certainly on.

There's a strong cast joining Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter in Dexter: New Blood. Twilight and Westworld actress Julia Jones is playing Dexter's love interest Angela, and the trailer also revealed a glimpse at actress Jamie Chung. It was previously revealed that John Lithgow would somehow be returning as the fan favorite villain Arthur Mitchell, although it's unclear exactly how this will play out.

Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Showtime November 7th. In the meantime, check out the fall premiere list to plan your next binge watch.