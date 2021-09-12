Kaley Cuoco Has Prenup In Place In Split With Karl Cook, But What Are Their Net Worths?

In recent weeks, prenups have been a hot topic in Hollywood as certain celebrity divorces are in full swing. Among these is the recent case of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, the latter of whom tried to contest a prenup he had signed before his nuptials to The Voice host. Now, another major TV split has happened after The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook also announced they are divorcing. There is a prenup for them, too, though in this case they both have quite a few assets to protect.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split just earlier this month in a statement the two made citing that they have grown apart and that their “current paths” had taken them “in opposite directions.” Cuoco had married Cook just back in 2018 after a couple of years of dating. More recently, news has confirmed the two did sign a prenuptial agreement before those nuptials took place.

Per an US Weekly report, the Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant star has an agreement in place that a source told the outlet is “ironclad.” Kaley Cuoco has been a star on a slew of television programs including 8 Simple Rules and the animated Harley Quinn series, but on The Big Bang Theory she was one of the most highly paid actresses on television. For a time, she made $1 million per episode, matching the other leads on the long-running show. But what’s her total net worth?

Kaley Cuoco’s Reported Net Worth

To note, the actress is still making a ton of moolah from reruns of the Chuck Lorre sitcom, and that’s not counting any of the initial money she made for the show. When I say “making a ton of moolah” I really mean it, as reports have alleged she’s making $10 million from syndication content per year alone. That’s not even counting the myriad TV projects she was a part of before and after The Big Bang Theory’s lengthy run on CBS. In short, she has a lot of assets to protect.

Reportedly, in fact Kaley Cuoco is worth a noted $100 million, per the US Weekly report, thanks to money made on The Big Bang Theory and other sitcoms. It’s unclear how much HBO Max is paying her for The Flight Attendant, though Kaley Cuoco has alluded to it being far less than her CBS sitcom, telling The One Show that she had to learn that nothing could “compare” to her salary and how much she’d made before. (Though it is worth noting that Cuoco also executive produces The Flight Attendant.)

Kaley Cuoco also has brand partnerships that help her to make some extra money, including one with Smirnoff. Cuoco has also previously had brand deals with Marshalls, Toyota, Starbucks, and Priceline, for example.

Karl Cook’s reported Net Worth

Karl Cook is the son of billionaire Scott Cook, an d he's certainly no slouch, either . He’s a professional equestrian and has earned plenty of prize money from those endeavors. Plus, various business investments have outlets noting he does well on his own. He also owns property, including the Pomponio Ranch in Rancho Sante Fe the couple spent time at. In fact, his net worth is alleged to be around $100 million. This number comes from Celebrity Net Worth and if it’s accurate, it would make his net worth fairly similar to his wife’s.

A previous comment from Kaley Cuoco seems to indicate that at one point people thought she might actually need Karl Cook’s money and not the other way around. She told Women’s Health a few years earlier in their relationship that if both of them split things would be fine.

I like knowing that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it -- husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll -- that’s just an added bonus to whatever you’re creating.’ I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.

Turns out that was a pretty prescient comment. At the end of the day then, the prenup seems like it was beneficial for both the actor and the businessman to protect their assets as they move forward, miles apart.