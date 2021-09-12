Could WWE's Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Be The Next to Leave The Organization?

The WWE has lost a lot of key stars in the past year, and it's possible they could lose two more veteran superstars within the next six months. Recent reports indicate that both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, two guys that have a ton of history both within and outside the organization, are approaching the end of their contracts. What's more is there are rumors that claim one of them may have a foot out the door already, but what does that mean for the other?

Kevin Owens has held multiple championship titles in the WWE, including the prestigious Universal Championship but, in recent months, he hasn't been utilized as much. He was absent from the latest episode of Smackdown, just days after it was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestlinginc.com) that his contract with WWE expires January 31st, 2022.

Owens also made headlines this week for a since-deleted tweet in which he posted the coordinates for Mount Rushmore. Mount Rushmore was the name of a former wrestling stable he had while competing in indie wrestling organizations with Adam Cole and iconic tag-team duo The Young Bucks. Cole and The Young Bucks are all currently under contract with AEW, which made some wonder if Owens' cryptic tweet was teasing that he intends to join them when his contract with the WWE expires. Multiple sources have reported that the internal belief from WWE top brass is that Owens will not renew his contract.

If Kevin Owens is gone, one has to wonder what that could mean for Sami Zayn. Zayn, whose contract is reportedly up before the end of 2021, has been tied to Owens for most of his career in pro wrestling, as the two have been friends since their time in the indies. In fact, Zayn and Owens have consistently teamed up or feuded since 2015. The two have tremendous in-ring chemistry, and the WWE has used their long history as part of their storylines.

Sami Zayn could certainly survive and thrive in the WWE without Kevin Owens, but whether or not he'd want to is an entirely different story. I think it's also fair to speculate that without Owens to continually create inventive storylines, there could even be some discussion on the WWE's end regarding how much the organization is willing to offer to keep him in the fold. Sure, the WWE has lost a number of big players in the past year, but there are still plenty more waiting in the wings, hoping for their opportunity to rise to the top.

Still, Zayn is a quality talent with a higher ceiling, perhaps more than what he's been given credit for thus far in the WWE. And maybe, under the right circumstances, he could make up for some of the superstars lost in the past year. Could the WWE bet on Zayn to stay with the company, or will he be just another free agent for a rival organization to scoop up by the end of the year?

CinemaBlend will continue to keep an eye on wrestler's contracts within the WWE, as well as where those released by the organization may end up. For more on that, check out where Braun Strowman is expected to end up and where folks can see him wrestle next.