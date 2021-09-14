Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David Caught In Awkward Public Moments, So Is HBO Filming Season 12 Already?

Larry David has been making viewers cringe on Curb Your Enthusiasm since 2000 by playing a slightly exaggerated version of himself. His character's cantankerous ways get him into the most awkward situations, but it’s sometimes hard to know exactly where "Larry David" stops and where his real life and personality enter into it. Case in point: the Seinfeld creator was seen over the weekend exhibiting some very Curb Your Enthusiasm-like behavior at two highly public events. So with Season 11 set to premiere on HBO in October, is it possible filming has already begun for Season 12?

Caught on camera by multiple sources Sunday, Larry David can be seen sitting front row at the STAUD show during New York Fashion Week, covering his ears and looking at the ground as models strut past. Check out the video below:

In a similar scene on Saturday, Larry David was caught by savvy social media users covering his ears as the crowd cheered during a match at the U.S. Open. Check that clip out below, and compare it to the NYFW video to decide whether it looks like he's putting on a bit.

Some commenters online wondered why the public-wary Larry David would even attend such events, particularly in the case of a front-row seat anywhere at New York Fashion Week. To my knowledge, David doesn’t have a historical habit of covering his ears at highly publicized events, so is it even possible he was there and not filming? Curb Your Enthusiasm has certainly filmed at public events in the past, but is it realistic that the Seinfeld creator could get clearance to film his HBO comedy at such venues?

HBO announced Curb Your Enthusiasm was returning for Season 11 back in August, but with that premiere still weeks away, there’s been no confirmation that Season 12 will follow. The possibility also exists that these scenes were filmed to be edited into an episode later in Season 11, but that seems less likely, if only because HBO series tend to wrap the filming and editing process ahead of their premiere dates.

Jeff Garlin, who plays Larry David’s manager and best friend on Curb Your Enthusiasm, recently told Mediaite about the possibility of Season 12 being the last for the gang.

We could maybe do one more, maybe You know, Larry is in his 70s. Don’t get me wrong, he’s in good shape. … He’s in every scene, working every day, having to be there at 6:30 in the morning. I don’t know if physically he can do more than, let’s say another season. I think he could do another, I don’t know if he has two in him.

The physical demands on Larry David are one thing — as he wears the hats of actor, writer, showrunner and executive producer — but ideas for new content are quite another. Actor/comedian J.B. Smoove has also weighed in on how long Larry David can continue to pipe out socially awkward scenarios for HBO, telling Deadline that the six-year break between Seasons 8 and 9 might have fueled his inspiration.

I do think that him taking those years off to shoot the movie and do the play, he came back with new energy. And, you know what? He’s having a ball. And as long as you’re having fun, it’s effortless. I think he’s having a blast right now. The cast is amazing. As the world keeps challenging him, he keeps making Curb as cringe-worthy as possible.

The real beauty of all this is that fans honestly don’t know if Larry David is playing a character or is actually this ornery in his everyday life. So whether we’ll see these scenes play out again on HBO remains to be seen, but I’d call "inspiring mass confusion" a big comedy win for David. While waiting for Season 11 to debut in October, the first ten seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available for streaming on HBO Max, and be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for all of your upcoming premieres.