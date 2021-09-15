Why Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was 'Shocked' By Season 2

Fans of the May 2020 Netflix hit Sweet Magnolias will know that the wait for Season 2 has, indeed, been a long one. The series left viewers with a lot of very intense cliffhangers, and several that likely lead to big changes in the characters' lives, so everyone who watched the first season has been eagerly awaiting more episodes. Now that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has finished filming, though, star JoAnna Garcia Swisher is talking about why she was so "shocked" while working on the new season.

While those of us who've been looking for any news we can find on the upcoming season of Sweet Magnolias knows that we've already been promised that many of our cliffhanger questions will be answered, there's still a lot we don't know about Season 2. JoAnna Garcia Swisher spoke with Parade about the new season recently, and when asked whether or not there will be more shocking moments like the ones in the previous finale, replied:

Yes! I can say that. I think I can say that?! I’ve said that before. I was shocked. I didn’t really ask too much in advance. I sort of rode the wave. So, I was tickled by finding out the answers to some of the larger question marks in Season 1. And then I was just also really excited to see something happen for all the different characters. It was very rewarding and then I was just kind of like, ‘Oh gosh, here we go’ with all of the new drama that unfolds and the question marks that we are left with at the end of Season 2.

I can bet that a lot of "new drama" will be sure to unfold once we're able to get into Sweet Magnolias Season 2! The first season saw the three best friends at the center, Maddie (Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), have their worlds rocked when one of Maddie's sons got involved in a terrible car accident on prom night. We were left knowing that he'd been banged up pretty badly, but never found out who was the passenger in the vehicle, and whether or not that person would be better (or worse) off than him.

There's a chance the passenger was Dana Sue's daughter, and if that's the case, the repercussions of the accident could really lead to a big wedge between the lifelong buds.

As Sweet Magnolias' showrunner, Sheryl J. Anderson, has noted before, the Season 2 premiere will pick up minutes after the finale, so we'll be getting the answers to our burning accident questions very soon. But, Garcia Swisher has also said that viewers should "hold on to your hats," because the next season sounds like it will be way more of "a wild ride" than Season 1, and added that there will be plenty of margarita nights on tap for the ladies, as there will be "like gallons of pouring [it] out" over all of their new troubles.

The actress was also asked if we'll see the Season 2 finale set up a potential Season 3, and she responded quite enthusiastically, saying:

Yes. Yes!…That doesn’t mean we’re gonna get a third season [laughs]. But, Lord a living, you are not leaving Season 2 without wondering what the heck is gonna happen in Season 3, I can assure you that. Far more than who’s in the car!

Well, it sounds like there is certain to be a lot of family and romantic intrigue in Season 2, and I, for one, can't wait until we can watch JoAnna Garcia Swisher and the rest of the Sweet Magnolias cast get into all of it!

We don't have an exact premiere date for Sweet Magnolias' return just yet, but, in the meantime, be sure to check out all of the upcoming romantic TV shows and look at your options with our 2021 fall TV schedule!