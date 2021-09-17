Viral TikTok Of Justin Bieber Shows ‘Sorry’ Singer Comforting Hailey As Fans Chant ‘Selena’

Over the past week, we’ve seen lots of major red carpet moments thanks to the VMAs and the Met Gala. A lot of celebrities attended the latter, including Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. They were walking the red carpet when the latter seemingly had a bit of an emotional moment thanks to some rowdy fans hollering “Selena” at the couple. Now, a viral TikTok is going around that appears to show the “Sorry” singer comforting his wife.

Of course, fans who have been following the Biebs over his long career should already know why fans might holler “Selena” at Hailey Bieber. The pop singer dated Selena Gomez several times between 2010 and 2018. That relationship had a lot of ups and downs, and they ultimately called it quits just a few months before Justin Bieber got into a serious relationship and then married his now-wife, whom he had also previously dated in one of his breaks from the Jelena relationship. In short, that whole situation has been complicated, but fans have not been and continue to not be particularly nice about it, if this video is any indication.

In the TikTok moment shared by user Return of Bizzle, the singer and his wife seem to be minding their own business when a “Selena” chant runs through the crowd. Hailey Bieber seems a little overwhelmed in the moment, as cut-to shots seem to show her upset and reacting to the chants. As a response, Justin Bieber tells her that he loves her, before shifting away from the Selenators, aka those who claim to be fans of Selena Gomez.

In the past, Hailey Bieber has actually shared her feelings about what it’s like to be the wife of Justin Bieber when this sort of hate comes out. She’s said in the past that she actually had to go to therapy to work through the trolling, mentioning earlier this year:

I’ve had to work a lot of this through with a therapist, because it had got to a point where they’d gotten way too crazy for me, and I was really anxious all the time. The thing that bothers me the most is that a lot of people online really want me to be a not nice person. They expect me to be mean and they call me a bitch. You’ve never even met me in person, you don’t know me.

While Hailey Bieber did not specifically mention the trolls who come at her about getting married to Justin Bieber after the drawn out and notable break-up he had with Gomez, she has in the past hinted at those specific sorts of trolls, saying that it is hard to have that “level of attention” on you as a persona and that sometimes it’s easy to feed into the narrative and start believing “maybe they’re right?”

Justin Bieber himself has occasionally clapped back at trolls or previous Jelena fans asking them not to “read” into things. He’s been very clear he’s happy with Hailey as his wife and super supportive of her through their short, but notable marriage. Yet, years later, it seems those fans have not yet let that celebrity relationship go.