Kim Kardashian Goes Full Batman For Met Gala, And She Can Thank Kanye West

The couple may be estranged, but Kim Kardashian’s bold fashion choice at the Met Gala proved that this is Kimye’s world, and we’re just living in it. The influencer arrived in a head-to-toe black ensemble, giving serious Batman vibes with her cape-like, winged train. The outfit was designed by Balenciaga, and it turns out, her appearance with the creative director at the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of soon-to-be ex (or not??) husband Kanye West.

Yes, Kim Kardashian has Kanye West to thank for hooking her up with Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, with whom Kardashian walked the Met Gala’s red carpet — a huge deal, considering Gvasalia is known for his privacy, PageSix reports. Gvasalia apparently isn’t even known to make an appearance at the end of his fashion shows. Kardashian’s Balenciaga ensemble included a bodysuit, gloves, boots and a mask, covering her entire body in black. The photos she shared on her Instagram honestly look like they could have been lifted straight from a new Batman movie poster. Check out the pics below:

A photo posted by on

This all-black, face-cloaking look is becoming a whole thing for Kim Kardashian, who similarly arrived to New York Fashion Week in head-to-toe leather complete with fetish mask (hello, American Horror Story). The outfit also is reminiscent of the body suit she donned for Ye’s second Donda listening party, which was also a Balenciaga design. The anonymous look is a bold statement from a woman who has perfected the business of self-promotion (she published a book of her own selfies for crying out loud).

A source explained to PageSix that Kim Kardashian wants the fashion statement to create “new subculture” and that Kanye West gave her the support to do that. They said:

There’s no logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art. It’s the ultimate confidence.

But you better believe that even if we couldn’t see her face, Kim Kardashian came fully equipped with a full glam makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic. The Makeup by Mario Instagram page shared some BTS shots, giving followers a literal peek behind the mask, and I'm also DYING over that ponytail:

A photo posted by on

In the midst of Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, the couple has not only been getting along personally, as they’ve been seen spending time with their four children, but creatively as well. Kardashian even appeared on stage at Ye’s last Donda listening party, where she wore a wedding dress (with her face fully veiled, natch) and re-created her and the rapper’s Italy nuptials. Reports that the couple are, at the very least, on friendly terms come even as Kanye seemed to reveal in the song “Hurricane” that he cheated on Kardashian during their marriage.

With the creative collaborations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continuing to stun pop culture, Kimye just might be the superhero power couple we don’t deserve but 100% need right now. Hopefully, we’ll get more details soon on the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu project, as interest surrounding Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy prove that this is a family we can’t afford not to keep up with. In the meantime, you can stream all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Hulu, and check out our 2021 Fall TV schedule for all of your favorite shows’ upcoming premiere dates.