How FBI: International Will Handle Agents Carrying Weapons In Action-Packed First Season, According To The Showrunner

The FBI corner of CBS programming is just days away from getting bigger with the premiere of FBI: International, which takes the action that viewers may know from FBI and Most Wanted overseas with a new cast of main characters. International is launching via a three-part crossover event the likes of which has never quite been seen before on CBS, and it's hard to imagine a much stronger way to start an action-packed new series. Now, showrunner Derek Haas has opened up about how the new show will handle agents carrying weapons overseas while delivering plenty of action.

The early CBS announcements for FBI: International described the show as centering on a Fly Team not allowed to carry guns, which is certainly not the case for the agents on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, who have to draw their weapons on a weekly basis. As it turns out, the finished product of International will be able to include firearms for the agents, but that doesn't mean the Fly Team's situation will be straightforward. Derek Haas, who also runs Chicago Fire over on NBC, clarified how the show will be able to handle firearms, saying:

Actually, FBI International agents are able to use guns in certain countries, but it can be an issue in others. This is something we write towards in the series.

The agents of FBI and Most Wanted aren't exactly firing off rounds at every opportunity, and save uses of force for the most dire circumstances, but the issue will seemingly be more complicated for the International Fly Team. And based on Derek Haas' comments, that's an issue that will be accounted for in the show, and could honestly set International apart from other crime series.

Descriptions reveal that the first couple of episodes will see the Fly Team (which is based out of Budapest) chasing cases elsewhere in Hungary and also in Croatia. Most Wanted may travel around on a weekly basis, but crossing state lines isn't on the same level as crossing national borders with different sets of laws, so it seems that International fans will be in for something new. In fact, according to Derek Haas, viewers can check out FBI: International as an FBI spinoff even without being experts in the two other shows. The showrunner previewed:

We’re gonna be an action-packed thrill ride with characters you’re going to love so jump on in however you want!

Although fans will have to wait until the upcoming FBI/Most Wanted/International crossover to meet these new characters, the cast is comprised of Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, and Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger. At least, that is the cast of human characters.

The Fly Team will also have the help of a dog by the name of Tank, and Tank is no puppy who will be around just for cuddles. At CBS' Summer 2021 TCA press tour, legendary executive producer Dick Wolf actually previewed how having Tank around will help when the team can't carry firearms. Wolf said:

And we're not doing a dog show, but I think the dog is going to become a big fan favorite. Because they can't go – these guys are not supposed to go running around the street waving firearms, and in public Tank is the gun.

Fortunately, the wait for the premiere of FBI: International is nearly at an end. The new show will debut on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET as the third part of the crossover event with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET respectively.

After the premiere week, International will switch time slots with Most Wanted, returning Most Wanted to its spot at 10 p.m. and giving International the middle slot on CBS Tuesday nights. Tuesday night will clearly be packed with action, so be sure to tune in, and check back with CinemaBlend for more on the Dick Wolf TV universe!