FBI: Most Wanted's Julian McMahon Talks The 'Fantastic' New Character After Clinton Skye's Departure

(Image credit: CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted lost a series regular between the second and third seasons with the confirmation that Nathaniel Arcand wouldn't be returning as Clinton Skye, but that doesn't mean the team will be a person short when it returns. Most Wanted added The Man in the High Castle's Alexa Davalos to play Special Agent Kristin Gaines. Julian McMahon, who stars in FBI: Most Wanted as Jess LaCroix, opened up about Davalos' Gaines as a "fantastic" addition for Season 3.

Julian McMahon spoke about the upcoming season of FBI: Most Wanted at the recent CBS TCA Summer presentation, and he previewed what to expect from Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines:

Firstly, it's always great to have a new character come on board, because it just adds an element of the unknown and the element of the exciting, kind of getting to know that character. You as an actor, you've got to start to work with somebody differently and understand the nuances of how they like to work and incorporate that into this. I've always said that our family, our team, is a family, right? So, Jess looks at it that way, and so do I, right? So, when you bring in a new character into our show, you're bringing in a new family member. And we have the character of Kristin Gaines, which is a fantastic character.

The FBI: Most Wanted team has bonds forged in some of the most dangerous and deadliest situations, so it makes sense that the agents have become family to each other. In fact, Kenny was on hand for Jess in the Season 2 finale cliffhanger when Tali and Sarah's lives were in danger, even though they were off-duty. Fans will have to wait for the upcoming Season 3 premiere to learn the aftermath of that cliffhanger, but at least it's good to know that something fantastic is on the way with the new character of Kristin Gaines!

Fortunately, Julian McMahon also previewed how Alexa Davalos' new character will make her way into the team, which is already so tightly bonded. And based on what the actor had to say about the debut of Kristin Gaines, she has what it takes to fit right in with the rest of them. McMahon continued, saying:

She's a field agent out of, I think it's Miami, but certainly Florida. But I think it's Miami. She comes on to the show in a pretty kind of ballsy kind of manner, and we kind of get to meet her in a very Dick Wolf kind of, you know, heroic kind of thing. And so – and as we progress, we're shooting Episode 4 now. ... We have a couple really good episodes in the can. But as we kind of develop, we obviously get to learn more about her, to understand who she is, to see how she fits into the team, into the family, all those kind of things. And Alexa is a wonderfully talented actress. I was a big fan of her show, Man in the High Castle. And so, it's just great to have her as part of the team.

Describing a character getting a "Dick Wolf kind" of introduction can only be a good thing, based on the super-producer's long list of hit shows! Wolf, who executive produces all the shows in the Law & Order and One Chicago brands as well as the FBIs, has shared the benefits of all three FBI shows – with FBI Season 4 and FBI: International just starting out – airing in one night. Kristin Gaines will be a part of that block, and there will evidently be more to her than just what initially meets the eye in her first episode.

So, even for fans who may miss Nathaniel Arcand's Clinton Skye and what he brought to the team, Alexa Davalos sounds like a character who will fit right in and bring something exciting to FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. One thing that fans can probably be pretty confident of is that as Kristin is brought into the family of the Most Wanted team, it won't result in romance with Jess after how his relationship with Sarah developed last season. And I'm guessing that I'm not the only one who doesn't want to even entertain the thought of Sarah being a victim of that cliffhanger!

Luckily, the wait for what happens next is nearly at an end. FBI: Most Wanted will return for Season 3 on Tuesday, September 21 at a special time of 9 p.m. ET on CBS, putting it right in the middle of the big three-part crossover with FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: International at 10 p.m. ET. Most Wanted will return to its normal 10 p.m. time slot the week after, complete with newcomer Alexa Davalos on board!