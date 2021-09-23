Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Are Already Having A Reunion, But Not How You’d Guess

Since the 15th and last season of Supernatural ended almost a year ago, members of the almost cult-like following the show has have been dying for the leads to work together again. Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have both moved on to new TV roles, but it looks like the boys will be back together again in a pretty interesting way after all. Just maybe not the way you'd guess.

Jensen Ackles has wrapped up filming for Amazon’s The Boys series and, according to EW, is next set to head back to primetime. What will he be doing? None other than directing Season 2, Episode 7 of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker, which stars his former co-star Jared Padalecki as the titular character.

While it may surprise some that Jensen Ackles is taking a behind-the-scenes role in the series to mark he and Jared Padalecki’s first project together since Supernatural, Ackles is actually actively expanding his skills in a number of ways. Fans might remember he did have a hand in directing a number of Supernatural episodes, so it would not be the first time Padalecki has taken his directorial lead, either.

Jensen Ackles also recently started his own production company alongside his wife Danielle Harris, which has already nabbed a deal with Warner Bros. for developing original TV shows. The married couple’s company is called Chaos Machine and a deal was signed mid-pandemic with the famous TV and movie studio. So far, there have not been any completed projects yet, although the deal with Warner Bros. is an exclusive, multi-year agreement.

The first announced TV projects Jensen Ackles is working to create actually stirred some strife between the two on-screen brothers. Jared Padalecki, who has been very vocal about wanting to return to the world of Supernatural, was upset when he learned of Ackles’ plans to head a spin-off series via social media instead of from his long time friend himself.

It would seem that the reconciliation that happened on social media over the blindside and perceived slight is real, because the Walker team-up between the two is pretty solid evidence they still wish to continue a working relationship. After working side-by-side for 15 years -- and even living together at some points -- Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles clearly have a chemistry that works. It will be interesting to see how that chemistry translates in a strictly director-to-actor environment. Hopefully, this team up will lead to the two working together again and could possibly open the door for more types of collaborations - maybe even with Ackles’ own production company.

For now, Season 1 of Walker is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, and The CW app, and Season 2 will premiere on October 28th over at The CW. Jensen Ackles won’t direct until the 7th episode, but the good news is you can get your Jared Padalecki fix in every episode of the series.