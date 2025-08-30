Dexter: Resurrection's David Zayas Weighs In On His Future With The Franchise Following Batista's Big Moment

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Touched By An Ángel." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Angel Batista was ready for a showdown with Dexter Morgan, but the former Miami metro detective bit off more than he could chew in Dexter: Resurrection. Angel died after cursing his former buddy for pulling the wool over his eyes for decades, but David Zayas isn't convinced his time on the show is over.

Dying in the Dexter franchise is often permanent, though a select few actors get the chance to return. Zayas reminded Variety of that in an interview where he talked about his exit, and hinted about how we could see Batista in future episodes:

You don’t have to be alive to be on the show. So there’s always that window that keeps me with a positive outlook, because I would be a part of the ‘Dexter’ universe in any capacity. It’s been the best job I’ve ever had.

The actor is correct, and Dexter loves to lean into the character seeing friends and family that have died. James Remar made his big return as Harry in Dexter: Resurrection, replacing Jennifer Carpenter after she filled that role in New Blood. Could Batista be the next returning actor to serve as Dexter's twisted inner conscience?

It's certainly a possibility, especially with Batista cutting Dexter deep by reminding him that his loved ones died because he's a serial killer, even if he wasn't directly responsible for their deaths. As a fan, I would love to see Zayas continue on as a ghost haunting his former friend, reminding him that his "noble" cause isn't quite as virtuous as he's convinced himself.

That said, one has to imagine there are other actors who are in line to return as a ghost before David Zayas. I've wanted to see Julie Benz return to Dexter as Rita since the end of the original series, especially now that Harrison is grown. It would be great to see how Dexter would imagine his late wife guiding him through raising his son and balancing his life as a serial killer.

However, before any of that, Dexter Morgan must get out of the rough predicament he's stuck in. The penultimate episode of Dexter: Resurrection left the serial killer trapped in Leon Prater's vault, and seemingly at the mercy of the twisted billionaire. I've theorized that Prater will return in the next season, based on the current situation. I have a feeling that he'll be working for Prater next season, whether he likes it or not.

Dexter: Resurrection will close out the season on Paramount+ on Friday, September 5th, with Showtime subscribers getting the episode on Sunday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m. ET.