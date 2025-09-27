Rob Lowe Weighs In On Whether He’d Reprise His 9-1-1: Lone Star Role On The Franchise’s Nashville Spinoff

The 9-1-1 franchise is preparing to expand with new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville. Premiering on October 9 on the 2025 TV schedule, the series stars NCIS: LA’s Chris O’Donnell, who is the captain of the busiest firehouse in the Music City. Although the series is already getting railed on by diehard Bobby Nash fans, there is still excitement surrounding it. Whether familiar faces from within the franchise will appear on the new show remains to be seen and, now, Rob Lowe is weighing in on the possibility of reprising his own role within the show.

Lowe starred on all five seasons of 9-1-1’s first spinoff, Lone Star, as Captain Owen Strand. The series finale, which aired earlier this year, saw Owen taking a job as the New York City Fire Chief. Even though New York is a bit far from Nashville, Lowe doesn’t seem to be counting anything out. He told that to Variety while speaking about the chances of him appearing on the new series as well as how much Owen means to him:

I love Owen Strand, and I love how people miss that character. It means a lot to me that the people really related to him and liked him. And I don’t ever rule anything out, but at the moment, I don’t think there are any plans to do it.

It would be great to see Owen again or any of the Lone Star characters, for that matter. The show's cancellation was certainly surprising to me and, even though the finale was able to wrap up stories despite being filmed as a season finale, I'd love an update on the characters. Plus, Lowe has some BTS connections at Nashville, giving him all the more reason to come play for a bit. If anything, it sounds like he’s pumped for what the creative team is cooking up on the show:

I’m really excited. I’ve been getting live updates from my brother Chad, who’s the executive producer/director, and it’s all my friends on it. I play golf with Chris O’Donnell. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, I’ve worked with twice, who’s the most adorable, wonderful woman. And there are a couple other folks on the show that I know, and I keep hearing people go, ‘It’s crazy! We’re hanging from a bridge!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what you’ve signed up for!’ I’m just glad I don’t have to wear the fireman outfit in the Nashville summer; that’s the number one thing I’ve been thinking about.

Since Owen is now in New York, it might be a bit hard to explain why he’d be in Nashville at a given time. Regardless, I love that Lowe seems to be open to returning. It might just depend on where the story goes and if he’s able to fit it into his busy schedule. What I'd also hope is that other Lone Star actors could appearing on Nashville, but fans will just have to wait and see.

At the very least, if a Lone Star crossover won’t happen on Nashville soon, it’s possible 9-1-1 is already plotting to cross paths with its newest spinoff. Oliver Stark was previously spotted in Nashville as filming for both shows are going on. Fans have speculated that there could be a crossover coming but, as of now, Stark hasn’t confirmed anything, nor has it been revealed that the two shows are doing a crossover.

Regardless of any kind of cross-pollination, 9-1-1: Nashville is looking like an entertaining series, and fans may want to give it a chance. It won't be much longer now before fans can finally take in the wild emergences the show is serving up. The series premieres on Thursday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and episodes are also streamable the next day with a Hulu subscription.