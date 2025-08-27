I Do Hope 9-1-1: Nashville Wins Viewers Over Immediately, Because The First Teaser Is Getting Railed On By Bobby Nash Diehards

The 9-1-1 world is expanding in the upcoming fall 2025 TV premiere schedule, with Chris O'Donnell's 9-1-1: Nashville spinoff hitting the airwaves on ABC. Also starring Jessica Capshaw and LeAnn Rimes, the new first responder drama joins the original series in primetime after 9-1-1: Lone Star ended earlier this year. Based on the reactions to the first teaser for Nashville, however, many potential viewers are still more upset by the death of Peter Krause's Bobby Nash on 9-1-1 than losing Lone Star or looking forward to Nashville.

9-1-1: Nashville brings Chris O'Donnell back to primetime for the first time since the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, where he spent more than 300 episodes fighting crimes rather than the fires and crises that are the norm in his new franchise. He plays Don Hart, the captain of the 113.

Jessica Capshaw, a former regular on ABC's Thursday nights thanks to ten eventful seasons of Grey's Anatomy, plays Blythe Hart and O'Donnell's on-screen wife. The new show will also be country singer LeAnn Rimes' first job as a series regular on TV, playing Dixie Bennings.

There's only so much that can be revealed in a first teaser, however, but plenty of action. Take a look:

Well, if there was any doubt that Nashville could be the setting for plenty of massive crises like what 9-1-1 delivers in Los Angeles and Lone Star did in Austin, I think even this quick teaser is enough to prove otherwise! Chris O'Donnell's character seems to fit the mold of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) as a 9-1-1 leading man, and even this short glimpse is enough to say that Captain Don Hart isn't going to be just another version of Agent G. Callen from O'Connell's NCIS days.

That said, seeing a new 9-1-1 show with a new cast seems to have reminded some franchise fans about Bobby Nash's death in Season 8, and commenters didn't hold back on bringing up Peter Krause's character. Take a look at just a handful of comments (edited for clarity):

@bathena101: "So is Temu Bobby going to just repeat everything Captain Robert Wade Nash ever said on the show?"

@susanne_sunshine_heartbeat: "His words sounds like Bobby Nash and at the first moment he looks like his son. 😭💔 But Nashville will never be replace the 118 family and his Captain. Bobby Nash and the 118 spirit and family vibes will forever be legend.❤️"

@rcvenly: "Nope, the only man allowed to say 'kid' is Bobby Nash to Evan Buckley❤️. You guys killed Bobby just to bring his AliExpress copy"

@turn.the.paigeb: "Nashville this. Nashville that. Now bring Bobby Nash back."

@ericanblue: "When Bobby Nash calls Buck 'kid,' it sounds way better!! Bring back Bobby!"

@cathompson81: "This looks exactly, and I mean exactly, like the OG. So I have an idea, @911onabc. Why don't you concentrate on fixing the mess you created and give the fans back what they want. Bring back Bobby Nash alive! No one wants you to replace Peter and it looks exactly like that is what you are trying to do!"

Unfortunately for the Bobby Nash loyalists, he seems pretty definitively dead after getting a massive funeral episode of 9-1-1 Season 8, although star Angela Bassett did suggest keeping "hope alive" about Peter Krause potentially turning up again. Fans have also speculated that Buck will appear on 9-1-1: Nashville, so it could be interesting to compare his interactions with Captain Hart to Captain Nash.

None of this is to say that the reactions to the 9-1-1: Nashville teaser are all from Bobby Nash diehard fans, and I'm hoping that people will give the show a show. Based on the comments, many are excited for the franchise's spread over to Nashville, particularly with Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and country superstar LeAnn Rimes along for the ride. Take a look:

@booyouahoe: "I like this 👏 a lot 🙌. It is so different from the others and yet so alike ❤️🙌 . I'm here for it!"

@cristina_writes25x: "Can’t wait to see G. Callen and Arizona Robbins again 💕"

@johannesjensen25: "Showtime is near! Chris O'Donnell was fantastic as G. Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles. I’m hyped to see what he does here."

@ta.maric.a: "Jessica Capshaw & LeAnn Rimes? What?! 😍"

@jessica_capshawsuperfan: "I'm so excited to watch the show and see Jessica Capshaw on my screen again every Thursday"

@mariahslamby: Can’t wait to see LeAnn Rimes weekly. Queen! ❤️ 💅🏻"

Find out how 9-1-1: Nashville fits into the franchise starting with the series premiere on Thursday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The Thursday time slot means the first responder drama is replacing Joshua Jackson's Doctor Odyssey and airing between 9-1-1 Season 9 at 8 p.m. ET and Grey's Anatomy Season 22 at 10 p.m. ET, all on ABC. If you're still missing Bobby Nash, you can also find Peter Krause's seasons of 9-1-1 streaming with a Hulu subscription.