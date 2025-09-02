9-1-1 Boss Teases Plans For Finding Bobby’s Replacement In Season 9: ‘Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Captain’s Helmet’

It’s September, which means 9-1-1 will officially be back on the 2025 TV schedule next month, and fans will have to face the inevitable sooner or later. While a new season of the first responder drama brings the 118 back on screen, the firehouse will be down a man following Bobby’s surprising death earlier this year. Although Angela Bassett has responded to fans hoping that Peter Krause’s beloved character makes a comeback, the show still has yet to address who will permanently be taking his place as captain of the 118, which is exactly what the show’s boss is teasing now.

Gerard acted as captain both when Bobby was no longer working at the station at the beginning of Season 8 and at the end, in the aftermath of Bobby’s death. But due to his commitment to the series Hotshots, he had to leave. We also found out that Hen decided not to put her name out there for captain, even though she would have been the most likely choice, noting that it didn’t feel right. Chimney, meanwhile, stepped up as acting captain and even had a very fitting speech about staying together and doing what’s right, but we still don’t know who is going to be the permanent captain.

Showrunner Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly that 9-1-1 is still on course to find a new captain for the 118, and it may be someone in the house:

Oh, I mean that always happens. That can happen within the course of just breaking one episode, but I would say that we’re pretty much on the course that we set up for ourselves at the end of last season. I don’t think it’s going to be a surprise to anybody, given the finale from last season, that Chimney is the acting captain when we come in to this season.

Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi have shared their thoughts on Chimney becoming the next captain of the 118, and they have different opinions on the situation. Choi would know more, considering he’s been playing Chimney for eight full seasons now, and he does not think he’s ready, but his speech at the end of Season 8 would beg to differ.

That being said, Chimney’s hesitation to become captain and Choi’s hesitation as well are not surprising. Both Chimney and Hen have stepped up as interim captain before, and between them and Gerard, it’s been clear that no one can run the 118 like Bobby. Minear says that replacing Bobby is not going to be an easy task, and it’s going to weigh heavily on the entire firehouse:

But, nothing is in stone. It’s not a fait accompli as we start. Heavy is the head that wears the captain’s helmet, and it’s not an easy journey for any of [the 118.].

At this point, it’s hard to tell what will happen and who will become the permanent captain, but with 9-1-1 Season 9 in production and the series returning in October, it’s only a matter of time before it’s out in the open. When in the season the 118 will choose a new captain is unknown, but this will likely be a big storyline for at least the first few episodes.

Of course, anyone other than Gerard would be an ideal candidate for the 118. Luckily, 9-1-1 Season 9 premieres on Thursday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, so the wait won’t be too much longer.