9-1-1 Season 9 Teased Characters Going To Space, And Fans Have Funny Takes: ‘Going Toe To Toe With Fast And Furious’

As 9-1-1 enters its ninth season amid the 2025 TV schedule, the series' producers are trying to once again top themselves. Since Season 2, the first responder drama has gone big for its season premieres and, while it started with earthquakes and tsunamis, the show really went off the rails last season with a “bee-nado.” It was hard to predict how the latest premiere would top that, but the ABC hit just teased characters going to space -- and fans have all the funny takes.

This week, ABC released a teaser that saw some of the characters reacting to what seemed to be meteors hurling towards Los Angeles, and it went viral. Subsequently, the network released a new clip that sheds more light on what's going down. This includes Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) heading into outer space, complete with astronaut suits and a rocket. Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on X, and I’m not sure what I find more amusing: Their comments or the fact that this storyline is actually happening:

Going toe to toe with Fast and furious for pure ridiculousness -@olatantc

When the writers run out of streets, they aim for orbit. -@DaCulturedSwine

9-1-1 is so funny because what business does a Los Angeles cop and firefighter have going to space -@michaelcollado

I can’t believe this is real. Okay, 911, sure. Whatever you say! A cop and a firefighter in space. I’m unsure how they’re gonna explain that, but I unfortunately will be finding out why starting October 9. -@mogutweet

Is this a doomsday show? I thought this was a low budget first responders drama. -@AJohansen592

This is so outrageous and corny!!!!!! I’m here for all of it -@junioroxoa

There are only so many Earth-based emergencies that can happen on 9-1-1, with the show taking place in Los Angeles, that would be big enough for a season premiere. Still, it's so funny that the writers just decided to take the action into outer space. Also, as one of the comments suggested, it's hard not to think of the Fast & Furious franchise doing the same thing a few years ago.

If anything, though, this recent development does seem to be stirring up more interest in 9-1-1, whether it be for the right or wrong reasons. Regardless, I like that the promo has a lot of people talking and intrigued about how this whole space emergency will be pulled off. Check it out:

After eight seasons, 9-1-1 fans know to expect the unexpected. There have been some pretty insane emergencies that Athena and the 118 have had to deal with, but none come close with having to go to space. There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered about this intergalactic voyage, such as why NASA isn’t involved and why the LAPD and LAFD are apparently leading the charge. (Seriously, I need to see this episode now.)

Of course, not storyline on 9-1-1 Season 9 is going to involve space. The 118 will be looking for Bobby’s replacement following his surprising death, but it’s hard to tell who will take on the job. I think it's likely to be someone in-house, rather than a random new captain. Fans have been speculating that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) will take over after his speech in the Season 8 finale. Both Choi and Hinds shared their thoughts on Chim stepping up and, even though Choi didn’t see it happening, Hinds expressed optimism.

I'm eager to find out who'll fill Bobby's shoes, but I really want to know what happens when Athena and Hen go to space. Longtime fans (and newbies who are just curious) can tune in for the 9-1-1 season premiere on Thursday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and it streams the next day with a Hulu subscription. I'd imagine that if the social media comments are already this wild, then fans are going to be live-tweeting up a storm come premiere night.