‘This Just Sucks’: 9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman Discusses The Eddie Scene In Latest Episode That Was Hard For Him To Film

Spoilers lie ahead for Season 8, Episode 12 of 9-1-1, “Disconnected,” so read on at your own discretion.

9-1-1 Season 8 is still airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and fans have been seeing how Eddie’s move to Texas is affecting his colleagues. Ryan Guzman’s character revealed in the midseason finale that he was planning on moving back to El Paso to be with his son and, although Buck took it pretty hard at first, he eventually accepted the idea. This past week, fans got a taste of Eddie's new normal in the Lone Star State, and there’s one scene that Guzman found particularly hard to film.

In the latest episode, “Disconnected,” it was revealed that Eddie’s been in Texas for three weeks and is still settling in. Unfortunately, after interviewing at a firehouse and not getting the job due to a hiring freeze, he had to find other ways to make money since he already put a down payment on a house that needs renovations. He decided to become a rideshare driver, which forced him to trade his truck for something much more eco-friendly. Guzman told TVLine about how visceral that scene was for him personally:

I felt so bad for him when I did that scene. I was like, I know how much this truck costs. I know why he’s doing it, I know it’s for a good cause, but I don’t even have to act. This just sucks.

Eddie and Buck saying goodbye to each other before Eddie moves to Texas on 9-1-1.

(Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Was 9-1-1’s Buck Telling The Truth When He Said He Didn’t Have Feelings For Eddie? Here’s What Oliver Stark Thinks

While it may not seem like such a big deal on the surface, the selling of that truck marked a whole new chapter for Eddie. He’d had it for a while, and so it's somewhat surreal that he’s traded it in while becoming a rideshare driver. Needless to say, this is a sharp turn from his career as a firefighter, which was a profession his son, Christopher, was proud of. As a fan, it was honestly hard for me to see just how tough it's been for Eddie to adapt to his new circumstances, so I can certainly understand Ryan Guzman's pain.

That being said, Eddie's new profession may not be so bad. While he was initially a chatterbox, much to the annoyance of customers, he seemed to improve once he was told to pipe down. Sure, he initially tried to hide his new job from Christopher, but all was well once he came clean to his son.

Since Eddie will be staying in Texas, at least for now, he probably won’t be getting his truck back, or any truck, as long as he continues to be a rideshare driver. He’s been in the military, he’s been a firefighter, a paramedic, and a 9-1-1 dispatcher. So being a rideshare driver, theoretically, shouldn’t be too tough for him.

Amid Eddie's big move, I'm just pleased that Ryan Guzman hasn't actually left the show. Plus, my heart is also warmed by the fact that Eddie and Buck are still keeping in touch through FaceTime. And, yes, I am indeed keeping the faith that Eddie will eventually return to the 118 -- with his truck in tow somehow. For now, know that episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream next day for Hulu subscription holders.

