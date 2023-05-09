I Have A Wild Theory For 9-1-1's Season 6 Finale That I'm Hoping Won't Come True Before The Move To ABC

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 episode "Love Is In The Air." Read at your own risk!

9-1-1 is ending at Fox and shifting to ABC, but it's possible that not every character will make the transition. After watching Season 6 and everything that's occurred so far, I have a pretty wild theory that one character in the 118 may just sacrifice his life for another, despite the bright future seemingly ahead. I'm hoping I'm wrong, but it seems like there's a chance Chim ends up dying saving Buck.

Before we dive into this possibility, I need to say this is nothing more than a theory based on what we've seen this season. I could just be a guy who has spent too much time rewatching 9-1-1 with his Hulu subscription, and honestly, I'm hoping that's the case after coming up with this. But let's look at what led me to this conclusion!

The Season 6 Finale Will Put The 118 In Danger

The stakes are always high in 9-1-1, and it seems like every season features at least one disaster in which someone on the crew could potentially die. That trend will continue in the Season 6 finale, as "Pay It Forward" will feature a massive overpass collapse. Check out the synopsis from Fox and continue reading for a wild theory:

A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118.

This upcoming finale feels like the first time that 9-1-1 will place a main character's life truly in jeopardy since the spring premiere. Buck nearly died after being struck by lightning. He has returned a changed man and is serving once again as a capable member of the team, but will his coworkers let him jump into another major disaster like this so readily?

Chim Might Tag In For Buck As A Means Of Repaying Him

9-1-1 viewers may remember that the only reason Buck was struck by lightning and nearly died was because he volunteered to take Chim's place on the ladder. Chim hasn't forgotten that, and I can imagine him searching for an opportunity to repay Buck, especially now that he and Maddie are officially engaged and Buck will be his brother-in-law. It would be a noble thing to do, and if there's one thing that Chim is, it's noble.

Will Chim Die In The 9-1-1 Season 6 Finale?

Maddie and Chim continue to be the source of 9-1-1 drama over these past couple of seasons, with the latest being all the tension surrounding an engagement ring. Giving them the happy wedding story similar to the one that Hen got in Season 5 just feels a little too clean for a show like 9-1-1.

Don't get me wrong – I would love nothing more than for Chim and Maddie to get their happy marriage and be a family together with Jee-Yun, but is that the most narratively interesting direction to take their story? I don't think so, which is why I have this strange feeling Chim might not make it out of this Season 6 finale alive.

Ultimately, I hope I'm wrong and that I'm eating crow by the end of the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale on Fox on Monday, May 15th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping for the best for Chim and other characters, but I'm certainly prepared for the worst.