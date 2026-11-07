Thank Goodness Someone Finally Got Carrie Coon To React To Taylor Swift's Impression Of Her Gilded Age Character

Shortly after Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age hit the small screen, it joined the ranks of HBO shows that the world talking. Season 4 of the hit series has officially begun on the network (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and one very famous fan of the show is none other than global pop star Taylor Swift. She reportedly themed her wedding to Travis Kelce around the show, and she also does a killer impression of Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell. Luckily Jimmy Fallon finally showed the actress that impression during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show (which streams with a Peacock subscription).

The Gilded Age Season 4 started off with a bang, and I'm so psyched to finally see my first season live after binge-watching the first three. Swift is presumably hyped too, especially because she can whip out her impression of Carrie Coon again. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, you can see her best Bertha, as well as the actress' reaction. Check it out below:

Honestly, I didn't expect the "Fate of Ophelia" singer to do such a spot-on impression of Bertha Russell. She's clearly a big fan of the show, and has studied the way Carrie Coon speaks as the show's protagonist. For her part, Coon seems tickled in the above clip, even saying the following:

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Yeah, that's very good! I didn't see it that night, and then I woke up to thousands of text messages and Instagram. They're like 'Can you believe it?' And I have to say it's very good. It's the right affectation.

We've seen Taylor Swift act in a handful of movie roles like Amsterdam, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that she nailed Bertha Russell's vocal cadence in the viral clip from The Tonight Show. What's more, she recently did a cameo during the Emmys, doing a sketch based on Law & Order: SVU.

In the interview, Carrie Coon said that Swift should absolutely show up on The Gilded Age. The Season 4 premiere featured cameos by David Letterman and Matt Damon, so crazier things have happened. In her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the actress went on to say:

She's so Bertha. She's such an entrepreneur. Bertha would be like Taylor Swift if she was living today.

Points were made. While Mrs. Russell is not a pop star, she's a very driven woman who doesn't take no for an answer. So there is some connection to Taylor Swift, who has become one of the biggest recording artists in the world. Fingers crossed that we get to see her make an appearance on the HBO series, even if it's just a cameo.

New episodes of The Gilded Age air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. After seeing Matt Damon and David Letterman briefly appear, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for more surprising cameos.