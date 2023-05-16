9-1-1’s Oliver Stark On What He Wants For Buck Following That Heroic Moment In The Season 6 Finale
What's in store for Buck?
Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 finale of 9-1-1, “Pay It Forward.” Read at your own risk!
The Season 6 finale of 9-1-1 kept viewers on edge, as the entire 118 were in danger following the collapse of an overpass (though without leading into one of our big finale theories). After getting nearly crushed by an ambulance, Buck was the only one out of his crew to not be seriously injured or worse, at least besides Ravi, who was safely on the firm ground during the collapse. Oliver Stark's character leapt into action to initially save his teammates, and later to deliver Kameron’s baby, and on his own couch, no less. Now, Stark has opened up about what he wants for his character as the drama shifts its seventh season on ABC.
It's no secret that Buck had a roller coaster of a season, having suffered yet another near-death experience when he was struck by lightning. That changed him, as it would most people, and adjusted his perspective to make him realize just what he has in his life, with two pretty important roles. Oliver Stark told Variety that Buck has grown a lot this season, and that the episode showcased that evolution by putting him in a position that he didn’t have much say in. In his words:
Buck is not the same person we were introduced to way back in the pilot. The rebellious, firetruck-stealing sex addict isn't yet a total authority figure, yet has been more responsible about taking on more leadership after six seasons. The Season 6 finale really showed him taking charge immediately, and even though it wasn’t for too long, the confidence and professionalism were still welcome sights to see. And one can only hope that it foreshadows what could happen in Season 7.
With 9-1-1 moving to ABC, it’s likely not much will change with the show’s big-budget format. But there's certainly room for Buck to take on more responsibilities. Stark expressed wanting Buck to put himself in more of a position of authority so he can continue to grow to the point where he could earn more of a leadership role. Here's how he put it:
There is no telling what will happen on the upcoming season of 9-1-1, in terms of storylines and character changes. Seeing Buck in more positions where he has to step up and take charge, as long as it makes sense story-wise, would only add more to his character growth. Especially following the lightning strike, the show could continue to expand that storyline and how Buck feels about it, and why he feels like he needs to jump into different positions.
ABC is expected to make their fall schedule announcement very soon, so it’s possible that 9-1-1 will still be part of the 2023 TV schedule. Hopefully, it will so we can continue to see Buck in more leadership roles soon, but in the meantime, all seasons are streaming with a Hulu subscription to keep fans occupied until Season 7 premieres.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable