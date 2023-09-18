90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Dropped A Bombshell Reveal For Riley And Violet, But Is It Legit?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "One Crazy Summer." Read at your own risk.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days closed out its latest season's run of episodes strong, with a wild and potentially game-changing reveal. Just when seemed like Donnell Riley and Violet's relationship had reached its conclusion following an awkward and heartbreaking goodbye scene, their emotional roller coaster appears to be back on the tracks and is on its way back up again. After breaking up with Riley when he finally arrived back in the United States, Violet then reversed course a few weeks later and asked him to get back together, while dropping the bombshell that she was pregnant.

Violet didn't even appear in the latest episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, but we still learned much about the situation through Riley. This episode is available for streaming on Max subscription, but for those wanting the details and speculation on whether or not this is legit right now, here's what all was revealed.

Violet Is Pregnant, But Riley Had Concerns

Riley admitted to a friend that he was conflicted regarding what he should do about the situation, and tried to tread lightly with Violet. He didn't want to stir up trouble again after the many fights that took place during his trip, one of which involved trust issues. If the child was indeed his, he said he was glad to be supportive and talk about getting back together. With that said, he had doubts the child was his, explaining that he was on a medication that drastically reduced his sperm count, claiming his doctor said he had a 1% chance of impregnating someone while taking it.

Riley added that when he tried to arrange for an English-speaking doctor to talk to them, she refused. He thought it was strange that she quickly asked about when they would marry, which was not something he was thinking about considering their breakup. The whole situation felt suspicious to him and made him skeptical about whether or not the pregnancy was real at all.

Is Violet Really Pregnant With Riley's Child?

Riley shared a lot of doubts about the pregnancy in the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode, but he acknowledged there was a possibility this was true. He confirmed that he and Violet had sex before he left, and that he did not use contraceptives. The timeline does seem to match up with Violet discovering she's pregnant, but the episode ended without definitive answers on that matter.

The 90 Day Fiancé series did show a brief trailer for the first part of the tell-all, though, which featured host Shaun Robinson directly asking Violet if she was pregnant. Violet looked as though she was crying, though we don't know what that was about. It has me wondering if we're about to have a Maury moment where the results of a paternity test are read out during the first tell-all in front of a live studio audience. CinemaBlend hasn't noted any evidence of a child on social media, but there is a growing sense that Riley and Violet are not currently together.

Catch part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' tell-all on TLC on Sunday, September 24th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready for all the answers and updates we'll learn next week and eager to see how many of our predictions on who stayed together turned out to be correct.