Predicting Which 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Couples Will Still Be Together At The End Of Season 6

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is now barreling toward its halfway point in the season, which means viewers have seen the various couples interacting in a variety of positive and not-so-positive ways. Since the tell-all is still in the relatively distant future, now feels like as good a time as any to make some predictions about which couples I think will remain together through the end of the season, and which ones I think will be on different wavelengths.

Below, I'll be sharing my thoughts for what each 90 Day Fiancé couple's fate will be in currently airing spinoff spinoff season, with a potential spoiler warning in place, since some of these entries incorporate additional online evidence that wasn't directly shown during episodes. (Also, because we know that Tyray Mollett's relationship was a catfish situation without an inherent coupling at the center, he will not be included below.) With all of that out of the way, let's dive into my predictions for where each couple may end up by this season's end.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino & Jasmine - Still Together

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are dealing with some real jealousy issues, as well as problems in the bedroom. While such emotionas are never ideal for any 90 Day Fiancé couple, Gino and Jasmine have sailed their coupledom ship through much worse storms than this. This drama is hardly as bad as when he sent her nude photoes to his ex, who then sent them to Jasmine's employer and got her fired from that job. We haven't even seen Jasmine steal Gino's hat yet!

In addition, InTouch and certain 90 Day Fiancé fans have spotted alleged evidence of Jasmine being in Michigan over the summer. Given that locational update, assuming it's legit, I think it's safe to say they're going to make it out of this season okay enough to roll right into another season in the franchise's future.

(Image credit: TLC)

Amanda & Razvan - Broken Up

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi supposedly started seeing each other romantically not long after her husband's death, and their storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days seems to be laying out the strains of such a quick rebound relationship. Razvan has expressed frustration that they have yet to be intimate since her arrival, and Amanda has felt very unsure of whether or not they're on the same page with what their desires as a couple. When he mentioned wanting to have many more children alongside those she shares with her late first husband, Amanda seemed shocked.

I think the writing is on the wall to justify predicting that Amanda and Razvan will ultimately split before the end of this season. It's possible that Amanda's sister was right about her diving into a relationship so soon, and that this romance with Razvan isn't fated to last because of that timing, among other potential issues. Should the split happen, as they do within this franchise, I will be interested to see if either of them end up on 90 Day: The Single Life when it returns for a new season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Riley & Violet - Still Together

Donnell Riley and Violet seemed like the most wholesome couple of any at the beginning of the season, but that changed during his trip to Vietnam. He was upset initially that she made plans to spend time with others during his visit, with then escalated further when a coworker sent her a shirtless photo of himself. As for Violet, she was upset that Riley seemed to know so little about her culture, to the point he offended her mother by not bringing her a gift.

It doesn't look good for this couple, and they clearly have a lot to work on, but they're both still in the thick of the drama, and are at least talking out the hard questions. I've seen this kind of storyline play out enough times on 90 Day Fiancé that I just can't be convinced that they'll be backing away from their relationship at the end of the day, at least without other serious problems being introduced. I may look like a fool at the end of the season, but I'm going to bet on them making it through.

(Image credit: TLC)

Christian & Cleo - Broken Up

Christian and Cleo really clicked long-distance when they were dating online, but there's been a clear disconnect between them since things took on more of an in-person status. Cleo feared when Christian arrived that he'd be uncomfortable dealing with the societal element of dating a trans person, and they have yet to be intimate. The big question seems to be whether they will be able to get over this hump (or lack thereof), or if it will ultimately become too much for either side to deal with.

Based on what we've seen so far, I think there's a good chance Cleo will end the relationship with Christian. She's looking for a partner who will accept her 100%, and while it seems like Christian is receptive and cares for her, he definitely seems to be struggling with what others may think, including his own family, about him dating a trans person. Both deserve a relationship without doubts and full commitment, so I hope we either see that or they go their separate ways.

(Image credit: TLC)

David & Sheila - Still Together

David Dangerfield and his partner Sheila are, without a doubt, the most grounded couple of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days so far. While we've seen some issues between them this season, particularly involving jealousy and drama over past relationships, none of it raised any massive red flags that I would considering to be deal breakers, at least not yet. They do have a language barrier, however, and one does have to wonder just how they'll adjust to communicating with amid ASL obstacles and tranlation devices.

Stiil, I think out of every couple aiming for love this season, David and Sheila are the couple I'm most confident will still be together at the end. There's not a ton of drama between them, and it's clear that despite some cultural differences, they have a lot of love for each other. I really want to see this couple continue, especially after how understanding and respectful David was about Sheila needing time following the sudden death of her mother during his visit.

(Image credit: TLC)

Meisha & Nicola - Broken Up

Meisha Johnson turned her life around when she converted to Catholicism, which eventually led to her relationship with Israeli Nicola. We've seen them travel the holy land, but haven't seen them make much progress in establishing a romantic bond. Meisha is waiting for Nicola to open up, though any time she does, he just brings up all the negative traits he's noticed.

I think that Meisha and Nicola will break up, but that it won't be an ugly one. I think both sides recognize there are elements about the other person that they don't like, and that ultimately, they're not a great match. I do think there's a small chance they'll stick it out if they can get on the same page regarding some issues they have in their relationship, but as of writing, I don't feel extremely positive about this romance.

(Image credit: TLC)

Statler & Dempsey - Broken Up

Statler & Dempsey only recently entered the story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days,but it quickly became a wild ride. After first appearing as if they might not have met at all, they're now together, but I think there's a clear difference in what each of them wants out of the relationship, and how quickly each hopes to advance things. For example, Dempsey made it clear that she didn't sleep with people on the first date, but pressure from Statler changed her mind.

Dempsey doesn't appear ready for the level of commitment that Statler has to this relationship. For example, Dempsey doesn't know that Statler intends to move to the UK permanently and may feel weird about that considering they've only just met. I don't see them going the distance based on their current level of connection, and think, at a minimum, they'll need more time together before a serious commitment.

We will see how these couples ultimately fare when 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues to air on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and streaming with a Max subscription. There's still plenty of season to watch, so I can't wait to see how these storylines play out.