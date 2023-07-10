Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Riley And Violet Still Together Following Trust Issues?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 episode "Dangerous Liasons." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 hasn't exactly been oozing tons of chemistry for its couples so far, but I think American Donnell Riley and his Vietnamese girlfriend Violet have been the exception to that. That said, their passion came to a grinding halt in the latest episode. Now, amidst a sea of mistrust between them, 90 Day Fiancé fans may be curious to find out if they're still together.

TLC viewers and those streaming in with a Max subscription know that Riley has been wary of trusting Violet for a while now, and even went so far as to hire a private investigator ahead of his trip to Thailand to see if he could uncover anything further about her. Perhaps the goal was not wanting to be catfished like fellow cast member Tyray Mollett, not that he'd have been aware of that ongoing storyline. We still have yet to hear what his P.I. will dig up, but Riley witnessed something that raised major red flags in his relationship with Violet in the latest episode.

Riley Spotted Questionable Photos On Violet's Phone

Riley spotted Violet's phone when they were walking and noticed a man had sent her a shirtless photo of himself. When he pressed her for answers on what that was all about, she informed him that it was none of his business. Riley quickly grew angry and began to walk the opposite direction, and headed back to his hotel room.

Violet eventually explained that the man who sent her the photo was a coworker at the school she taught at, but that he was a friend, and it wasn't anything deeper. Riley was not convinced by that response and called her a liar, but with an important dinner with her mother and other family members later that night, he decided to put it aside as not to ruin the evening.

Are Riley And Violet Still Together?

Riley and Violet have done a good job keeping 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers in the dark about their status on social media, or at least better than Amanda Wilhelm did when trying to establish when she started dating Razvan Ciocoi when TikTok said otherwise. Even so, even the most secretive cast members can slip up, and when Riley wished Violet a happy birthday on his Instagram Stories in June of 2023, InTouch caught it.

Wishing someone a pleasant birthday isn't exclusively couples behavior, obviously, but it would perhaps seem strange for Riley to send such a message to Violet if they were no longer together. Even if it would also be strange for them to still be together, and for that message to be shared at the risk of spoiling where their relationship is headed.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star doesn't seem like the type to stay on good terms with an ex, especially if it turns out he's being cheated on. While we can't confirm it with 100% certainty, I would be willing to go out on a limb and say that Riley and Violet are still together at present. Whether this means they'll end up engaged at the end of the season, or if they'll just continue to date, is another story.

Riley and Violet are on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're about to have a double dose of 90 Day coming up, as a fresh cast for The Other Way will make their debuts on TLC on Monday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET.