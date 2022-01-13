90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Kimberly Pays Tribute To Her Mother Following Her Death

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies recently suffered a serious loss, as she recently announced to fans that her mother, Sally, has passed away. The news may come as a shock to the fandom , who know likely know that Kim and her mother had a very close relationship.

Sally appeared on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, as part of her daughter's journey in detailing her relationship with well-known 90 Day cast member Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Kim confirmed the news of her mother’s death on Instagram and shared some brief words about her:

My mom passed away last night. No one will ever understand how close her and I were. She was my #1 supporter and my best friend. I will miss you for the rest of my life, but I know you will always be with me and in my heart. I love you Mommy.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Kim explained that she lived with her mother as her caretaker and that her leaving the country to see Usman was a stressful event. Kim feared the prospect of something happening to her mother in her absence and hired another caretaker to fill in in her absence. In late December, Kim asked fans for “thoughts and prayers” regarding her mother and noted that Sally was getting stronger every day.

Usman, who on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days refers to Kim as one of his biggest fans, also mentioned the death of her mother on his own Instagram page, along with a tag to Kim and her son:

It’s good to see Usman showing support for his significant other, especially in the wake of fan speculation that he took advantage of her fandom in order to receive free stuff. Losing a parent is often a challenging ordeal for anyone and, in Kim's case it could hit harder, due to the fact that she may still have to watch footage of her late mom on air.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days latest season features Kim and Usman ( among others ) and highlights their interesting relationship not unlike the way other shows in the franchise do. Kim wants a relationship with Usman and to help out with his music career, but he is admittedly nervous about romancing an American woman again. The man first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé alongside Lisa Hamme, also known as “Baby Girl Lisa.” Their failed relationship is certainly one that fans won’t soon forget, and it certainly makes his caution with Kim understandable. The current status of the pair's relationship is unknown at the moment, though it’s good to see that regardless of where the two stand at the moment, Usman's is there for his lady, as she lovingly honors her mom.

We at CinemaBlend would like to extend our sympathies to Kim Menzies and her family during this hard time. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs over at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET., while past seasons are also available to stream.