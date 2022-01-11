Why David And Annie: After The 90 Days Is Already Worth Watching As TLC's New 90 Day Fiance Spinoff

Warning! The following contains spoilers for David & Annie: After The 90 Days’ premiere episode. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has no shortage of spinoffs in its franchise, and some are better than others. With the arrival of a couple more on TLC this week, audiences may wonder if it’s really worth their time to tune in and check out David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Well, after seeing just the premiere episode I can wholeheartedly say that the answer is yes.

David and Annie Toborowsky are one of the latest 90 Day Fiancé couples to get their own series, and some of the most popular cast members on the popular commentary spinoff Pillow Talk. Now, they’re headed to Thailand in an attempt to bring Annie’s cousins to the United States for better opportunities, and the premiere alone gave me some big reasons to stick with it all season long.

David And Annie Are A Great Match

One immediate thing I noticed watching David & Annie: After The 90 Days is how none of the drama so far involved conflict between David and Annie. In fact, the two look stronger than ever in their five years of marriage, and there’s no stating just how refreshing that is to see in 90 Day Fiancé. Even the married couples of this franchise are often at each other’s throats , so it was a treat to see a couple who legitimately enjoy each other’s company, respect each other, and roll with the punches .

David Is Knowledgeable And Respectful Of Annie's Culture

90 Day Fiancé fans are all too familiar with American cast members who visit their significant other’s country and proceed to trample all foreign customs and disrespect all folks around them. David is not that kind of guy, and it feels to me that he bends over backwards to avoid being seen that way. He knows the key phrases, he’s not visibly shocked by things foreign to him, and he’s generally on his best behavior. I mean, he did take off his shirt and dance on that table in the bar, but I’m willing to let that slide because everyone seemed to love it.

This Spinoff Features A Unique Storyline

David And Annie: After The 90 Days is a winner in my book above all else because it has a unique storyline. For once, the story isn’t about a potential catfish partner, a scheming spouse, or God forbid, the stress of a second wedding celebration. We haven’t seen cast members traveling to a country to work and bring relatives back with them, and that’s pretty cool. That’s something I want to see the process behind, and the struggles that come with it. I already know most of the challenges associated with getting married to someone who lives abroad, so this series is certainly a refreshing change of pace.