90 Day Diaries Dropped Some Massive Kobe And Emily Updates, And I'm So Happy For Them

This is great.

Emily and Kobe
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode "Dear Diary, I'm Stressing Out." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries is a spinoff that thrives on providing quick updates on couples in the franchise who aren't given longer spinoff storylines for one reason or another. It's admittedly not always the most thrilling 90 Day show on the 2025 TV schedule, but it does offer happy updates far more often than not. On that note, Emily and Kobe Blaise dropped new details about some positive life changes during their segment, and I couldn't be happier to share in their infectious joy.

Emily and Kobe had a rough start on 90 Day Fiancé, and between all the cussing matches, issues with neither being financially independent, and other big problems, it seemed like they were on a fast track to being a franchise couple that split after marriage. Fortunately, their situation is far from that in the latest reveal, and they're once again proud parents, along with another surprise fans will appreciate.

Emily And Kobe Welcomed Their Third Child

Emily and Kobe surprised viewers once during their initial run with a daughter, Scarlett, after initially having their first son, Koban. It feels par for the course then that they'd announce the birth of their third child, a boy named Atem, during 90 Day Diaries! He's a healthy baby boy, and the couple was all smiles while talking about their family growing even larger.

They Are No Longer Living In Her Parent's Home!

While the ending of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 revealed that Emily and Kobe had made tremendous strides in becoming more independent after he secured a job, they still lived in her parents' home. I'll admit I couldn't help but groan initially at the child announcement because I imagined them all continuing to live in a crowded basement. That's not the case, however, as they revealed they are now proud homeowners!

It's hard not to be proud of these two and all they've accomplished since appearing on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. In just three years, they've built together a life they should be proud of, and they continue to work on the communication skills we saw when they traveled to Cameroon.

It could be because I just saw a bunch of chaos unfold in 90 Day: The Last Resort with couples splitting and opening their marriage, but I was overjoyed by the 90 Day Diaries update. As of late, this franchise doesn't get a lot of happy moments for couples and success stories, but Emily and Kobe are thriving and having a great life together. Even if there isn't much drama, I would love to see them get a future storyline in another spinoff so that we could enjoy some positivity between all the tension and sadness.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for updates on other former cast members, and hope that everything is going as well for them as it is for Emily and Kobe.

