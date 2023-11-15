90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Apparently Had A Secret Wedding, And Not With A Groom I Expected

When it comes to love and romance, few 90 Day Fiancé stars have had as rough a go as Darcey Silva. She began with a toxic relationship opposite Jesse Meester, only to move onto an equally toxic pairing with Tom Brooks, and was later on the receiving end of the 90 Day franchise's most brutal break-up. That's all in the past, however, because Darcey is apparently married at last, but I'm absolutely shocked that it's to her ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev.

The surprise news comes thanks to notable 90 Day Fiancé insider John Yates. The blogger shared a few pics to his Instagram account that allegedly depict images taken of Darcey and Georgi at their wedding. Yates claimed in the caption that the wedding occurred on November 11th in Connecticut, and included a guest list of about twenty people. Congrats to the happy couple if this is indeed legit, though I'm still baffled over how this all came to be given the events of the latest season.

Why Darcey Marrying Georgi Is So Shocking

This news may come as a shock to Darcey & Stacey fans who watched Season 4, which was entirely centered around Darcey moving on following her broken engagement to Georgi in 2020 and pursuing a new love interest named Zach. Despite an attempt by Georgi to win her back when he attended Stacey's wedding, Darcey was determined to move on from her ex.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey finished airing in mid-April, and now, a little over half a year later, she's apparently married to Georgi? Granted, the season was filmed well ahead of the finale's air date, but clearly, a lot happened in that time period that viewers missed out on. Perhaps revisiting the season with a Max subscription would show some clues indicating this was all an inevitable outcome, but I highly doubt it. It's genuinely shocking to see Darcey return to Georgi, especially after how she moved on from Tom and others.

When Did Darcey And Georgi Get Back Together?

As of writing, there doesn't appear to be a confirmed date as to when Darcey and Georgi became a couple again. InTouch reported that the couple exchanged flirty comments in May on since-deleted Instagram posts, which might've been a sign that a flame was being rekindled. In September, he posted a picture with Darcey and another of him in a tuxedo later that month with the caption, "It's finally happening."

I guess eagle-eyed fans watching both of their social media pages would've assumed something was up, but given how veteran 90 Day Fiancé stars can troll fans with fake reveals, it's so hard to tell what's real and what isn't. The same can be said for the show, and the quickness of the wedding does have me wondering if the split was scripted and the wedding was postponed because of COVID-19. Hey, we're talking about the person who might've bought their own engagement ring for an alleged surprise proposal, so all options must be considered.

Whatever the case, here's hoping for the best for Darcey and Georgi, assuming they did get married. This hasn't been the best time as of late for the franchise, with a lot of 90 Day Fiancé couples splitting up, so it will be nice to see some happy photos of the married couple should this news be made public soon. Given the secrecy of the wedding, I wouldn't be surprised if any officially confirmations were held back until Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey, though we also have no official word on whether the TLC series will return.

Catch up on Darcey & Stacey with a Max subscription, or check out some of her older seasons on 90 Day Fiancé. Both are ripe with memorable moments from her life and assuming she's now married to Georgi, I would wager her reality adventures have only just begun.