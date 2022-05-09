90 Day Fiancé Featured Another Racy Bedroom Scene, And Like, Why?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Pasta La Vista.” Read at your own risk!

I originally believed there was no way 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 could top the scandalous cast of Before The 90 Days Season 5, but the TLC series is really doing its best to outdo its sister series. Now, in addition to Bilal Hazziez ’s unfunny prank and the whole controversy surrounding Miona Bell , there’s another thing to add to the list. Yet this one is on the production team because yet again, the franchise featured another racy bedroom scene. And like, why?

Months after fans questioned the awkward bedroom scene between Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova, the TLC series served up yet another one featuring Emily and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode opened with the two on the morning after their “special night” alone. That scene alone was a little suggestive, with Kobe standing in some tighty whities and Emily potentially topless under the sheets. But this it was nothing compared to what happened later.

90 Day Fiancé cut to an apparent flashback, which showed Kobe and Emily getting hot and heavy in the hotel room. Kobe’s shirt came off, and the heavy kissing and petting soon began. Suddenly, viewers could see Emily’s underwear pulled up into the frame, and the two made their way into the shower (for some stuff that I'm sure can’t be shown on cable television).

The whole sequence, from start to finish, was only a few minutes long but, as was the case with Alina and Caleb, I couldn’t help but feel weird for watching it. For some reason, the scene was shot by someone who seemed to be hiding in doorways and and the like during the scene. It all felt very voyeuristic and made me feel more uncomfortable than anything. Honestly, did we need the bedroom scene, or would it have simply been enough for the show to imply what they were going to do?

The fact that the series has done this this in back-to-back seasons has me wondering if these types of scenes are just going to become the norm in the franchise. Granted, sex has always played a role in 90 Day Fiancé, but it feels like the number of actual scenes, as opposed to couples just talking about getting intimate, is on the rise. Again, I can’t help but ask why, especially since it’s not necessarily one of the reasons why I, as a fan, watch the show.

90 Day Fiancé, for me, is about watching the experiences of couples in uncommon situations as well as all of the things that come along with that. Honestly, I don’t think about the sexual aspect of it so much. But perhaps with the number of stars joining OnlyFans and making bank doing it , maybe this is just becoming a growing component of the franchise. I don’t have the answers, but I can say that this latest attempt at a steamy sex scene felt as weird as the first, and I'm still scratching my head as to why it was needed.