90 Day Fiancé Finally Showed Catie's 'Habit' In Front Of Josh, But Am I Wrong For Seeing An Easy Fix Here?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love Is a Work in Progress." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Catie Norboe and Joshua Atkins continue to be the most baffling couple on 90 Day Fiancé Season 12. The UK native traveled to the United States to be with the love of his life, but has so far only faced major hurdles with her in figuring out whether or not marriage is on the way. Amidst their arguments about finances and furniture, I feel like I have one obvious solution for her confusing behavior where she makes out with friends while out drinking.

We've heard a lot about this habit, so to speak, while watching this latest season on the 2026 TV schedule, but actually seeing it unfold was pretty painful. Joshua wrestled between being an understanding partner, since Catie told him it happens due to her obsessive compulsive disorder, and just calling off the wedding. The episode ended without the pair reaching a major resolution for what to do, but I can't be the only one who recognizes the easy solution, right?

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Catie's Habit Of Making Out With Friends Feels Really Easy To Fix

According to Catie, when she goes out with friends and gets drunk, she tries to make out with all of them. It's odd enough to hear about, but witnessing it in the latest 90 Day Fiancé episode was upsetting to watch. More than a few times, the camera went from Joshua's horrified expression in the distance as Catie tried to physically force a couple of her friends to kiss her on the lips. Even after repeated rejections, she continued, leading Joshua to finally say he's had enough and confront her.

Joshua and Catie keep talking like this is an impossible issue to solve, but much like Shea McGuire and Mallorie keeping secrets they know they should tell their loved ones, I feel there's a solution here. If Catie wants to make out with friends every time she gets drunk around them, couldn't she simply not get drunk around larger groups of friends?

Catie is obviously allowed to have friends, drink, and whatever else she desires, and I think it would be unfair of Joshua to ask her to sever all human and alcohol ties. Given these specific circumstances, however, I think it's more than fair of him to request she makes an effort not to drink around them if she truly can't control her urge to try and make out with them in that state. Based on what little we saw in the 90 Day Fiancé episode, it felt like many of those friends would also be appreciative if she abstained.

Hopefully Catie And Josh Figure This Habit Out

I'm really hoping Joshua and Catie figured this problem out, and are just playing things up for the storyline. I say that because we have evidence that suggests they've already tied the knot, given that he's still living in the United States and active on social media.

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Joshua is understanding, but I only imagine it'd be a matter of time before they'd split after marriage if she continued to proposition people to make out when she was drinking. She also may consider letting him purchase some furniture for their new apartment as well, because even my back is beginning to hurt watching them sit on the floor.

If the speculation that Joshua and Catie tied the knot turns out to be true, they'll join Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed as the latest 90 Day Fiancé couple who got married. I already know the tell-all with this cast is going to be wild, so I'm just counting down the weeks until it airs.

For now, there's still plenty of 90 Day Fiancé to watch on TLC and HBO Max on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It feels like things are only going to get more dramatic from here on out, so I'm ready to see who's going to have an issue next week.