A 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 Couple Is Married, And It Was Who I Least Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 12. Watch this season with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

A couple from 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 is officially married, and it wasn't anyone I expected to see tie the knot. Belated congratulations are in order for Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed, as news hits the internet that they were married in late 2025.

As their storyline plays out on the 2026 TV schedule, insider @MerryPants shared documents stating they tied the knot on December 12th. Yes, that means they're together and, presumably, both still in the United States. This is truly shocking given how the latest episode went down between them.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Debby And Mido's Marriage News Comes After An Explosive Fight On 90 Day Fiancé

Debby and Mido's news comes right on the heels of what was one of the worst fights I've ever seen on 90 Day Fiancé. Debby was upset with Mido's behavior around her friends, where he was completely disengaged and even refused to enter the bar they went to waited in the car. She returned to the car after going inside crying, which quickly escalated into a blowout fight.

Calling it a fight doesn't even do it justice, as obscenities were hurled back and forth, and producers had to physically step in and intervene. It ultimately ended with Debby yelling at producers that she wants him to go back to Egypt, and telling them to figure out what to do with him. She drove off, leaving Mido with producers.

I'm Invested In Seeing How They Overcome Their Current Drama

I'm curious to see how Debby and Mido overcome this, but based on her sticking up for him on social media recently, they've definitely moved past it. I'm so invested in seeing how they come back from this, and if they end up being one of the married 90 Day couples that split down the line.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Just Got Divorced, And The Timing Left Me With A Question About The Show

Then there's still the question of whether Mido becomes an American movie star, as 90 Day Fiancé fans question whether he truly ever was one in his home country of Egypt. Seeing as we not know they're married, I would say the odds of seeing them back in a future spinoff are high, as they certainly have my attention for the rest of the season.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If 90 Day Fiancé Season 12's most toxic couple thus far managed to make it to marriage, it does have me wondering who won't. With so many issues and secrets between couples this season, I just have to believe at least one couple will split before they get married.

Fortunately, there are plenty more episodes of 90 Day Fiancé to find out. Catch new episodes on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on HBO Max for those who prefer streaming.