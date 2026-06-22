Are 90 Day Fiancé's Josh And Catie Still Together After Big Cliffhanger? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "The Ball and Chain." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Catie Norboe and Joshua Atkins' cliffhanger ending in the latest 90 Day Fiancé had me wondering if they're still together. I'm sure others are asking the same, as the latest episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule showed Catie doing some soul-searching whilst standing between her fiancé and an old fling. It seemed after tolerating years of her making out with friends and hanging out with old lovers, Joshua's had enough, or was that just how it was edited?

I've been skeptical of all Season 12 storylines ever since we confirmed Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed got married, so I wasn't wholly surprised to find evidence that Josh and Catie are still together as well. Apparently, living in an apartment without furniture wasn't as big a dealbreaker as he claimed, nor was intentionally inviting exes to parties.

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Josh Was Seen Defending Catie On Social Media

Josh has gotten a lot of sympathy online, as fans watch his story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé. Unfortunately, an unlucky few have gained his ire on TikTok account, as he was seen firing back at people questioning his relationship with Catie and asking him to reconsider being with her. Here's one response:

Oh, right, I forgot you are the unassailable sources of truth I must rely on. I think you should change the channel and read a book.

Josh kept at it in the comments, taking aim at those who wished to disparage his relationship with Catie, well-intentioned or not:

Do you see how insane you sound, telling me you're an authority on my life? You do you. Enjoy the show!

It's led many to speculate we'll see him marry Catie at the end of 90 Day Fiancé. I'd back that bet, especially since the TIkTok video in question is of Joshua in Portland and was taken five days ago. I guess there are other possibilities as to why he's there, but I think the easiest explanation would be he now has a green card after his marriage to Catie.

Someone Claimed To See Them Out Together In Portland

The social media accounts of 90 Day Fiancé stars aren't always reliable, however, and these days, it seems more of them realize fans (and journalists) go to their accounts to try and spot spoilers in advance. That said, Joshua was spotted with Catie at a popular food cart in Portland last week, as a fan on Reddit said they spotted them there. Not only that, they had proof, which they shared privately with the moderators on the subreddit:

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My friend snapped a picture of Josh sitting at the table if any mods or whoever needs proof, but I feel a tiny bit weird immediately slapping it on the internet while they’re probably still sitting there trying to enjoy a meal (and some drinks 🫣) in peace.

One positive mark Catie and Joshua have over other couples is that they are pretty honest about their issues, even if there are some pretty big ones. Assuming they can find a way to move through those problems and stay loyal to each other, I think this marriage has a shot.

Am I going to be surprised if they eventually end up on 90 Day: The Last Resort, or if they ultimately become one of the married couples that split? Not at this juncture, but maybe they'll surprise us as Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé continues. Currently, it feels the odds of that happening are about as likely as Mido being cast in a Hollywood movie, which is to say, not good.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Also be sure to catch 90 Day: The Last Resort on Mondays, in which we already know one couple is filing for divorce.