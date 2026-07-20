The Way 90 Day Fiancè's Marissa Talks About Edward Really Bugs Me

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Meeting The Family." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The drama of 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 has me at a breaking point, and it's because of Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Miguel Gomez's relationship. While I've taken issue with couples this season withholding secrets or ignoring big issues in their own lives, nothing has set me off more than the way Marissa spoke about Edward at the party.

The latest episode to arrive on the 2026 TV schedule centered around Ed meeting her friends, and her coaching him on how he should carry himself during it. She didn't want him talking about baseball or trailing her all night, and while there's nothing wrong with that, the idea that Marissa feared Edward embarrassing her in front of friends really bugged me in a way I can't get over.

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The Way Marissa Talks About Edward Is Incredibly Disrespectful

If Edward were a casual boyfriend, some of her comments might've been rude, but understandable. To worry, however, that the man you're planning to marry may not be "intellectually stimulating" enough to entertain you or your friends is pretty offensive and pretty uncalled for.

It's also wild to think it's a worry you'd have when you're on a timeline to marry another person. It's weird to me that the onus is on Edward to prove he can fit into her social circles, rather than on Marissa to create an environment where her friends can meet him in a setting he's comfortable with.

Cultural Differences Aside, Their Age Gap Is A Factor

Marissa talks a lot about cultural differences and how Edward being from the Dominican Republic may not mean he's a good fit for her fast-moving American lifestyle, and we've seen in other past storylines there are hurdles to overcome. Typically, though, it's more Americans coping with the way their spouses live at home, and customs they have that don't mesh with an American lifestyle.

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What I feel Marissa brings up a lot less is that there is a significant age gap between her and Edward, and that it's not incredibly surprising a 32-year-old man isn't at the same point in his career as someone in their late 40s. To me, it feels like she has a physical attraction to Edward and is desperately attempting to turn him into something he's not, and that's not the recipe for a stable marriage.

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The verdict is out on whether this couple tied the knot, but I think they'll have quite a ways to go to work on their relationship if they don't want to be the next 90 Day couple to split after marriage. Here's hoping that at least some of these rude comments she made are her playing the drama up for the camera, and not that she actually feels embarrassed to be with Edward.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm continuing to enjoy Season 12, though I would enjoy it a lot more if I felt confident some of these couples are going to end up in healthy marriages!