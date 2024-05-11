90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Fans React Following Disturbing Video Of Rob Yelling At Sophie

I had expected the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 to be a rough ride for Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, and sure enough, the newlyweds are still having problems after marriage in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. The couple was living apart as of the premiere, and the situation is only worsening as accusations of a secret "Ho phone" come into their recent storylines. Now, there's a viral video making rounds online of a disturbing argument between the couple, and it has fans reacting in some type of way.

Viewers of the TLC series are seeing a video originally posted by Claire Sierra, Sophie's mom, on Instagram Stories. The video was re-uploaded and shared by 90 Day Fiancé insider @MerryPants. It depicts two incidents, the first of which is an argument recorded by Sophie with her phone. Rob can be seen swearing at her and demanding payment for a phone, even though she's not allowed to work with her K1 visa. Sophie is heard crying, and Rob threatens her by saying that the longer she stays out of his home, it'll only be worse when she finally returns and that she'll have to "Eat some shit."

The second video shows Sophie filming while in a closet with her dog. Rob is heard again shouting and swearing at her and says that if he were meaner, he would be "whooping her ass" and keeping his wife in the home. Fans like @MsJPierre had some thoughts on what they heard from Rob:

Listen, if I hear any man talking to my Daughter like that, it’s go time buddy. I am on 100, because ain’t no damn way.

Rob has had a temper on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? though nothing we've seen is quite at this level. Viewers empathized with Sophie for enduring the situation and @PattyWay felt bad for their dog as well:

Dude, even the dog is scared.

As a longtime fan who has been around since the beginning of Rob and Sophie's relationship, I'm somewhat shocked by the video. After all, the reason these two are not living together is that Rob was sending and receiving nudes behind Sophie's back, and she caught him in contact with women yet again. Viewers like @ckyo2mo are exhausted by the situation and hoping the relationship ends before they're part of another spinoff:

Are they doing Last Resort? How long do we have to endure them.

There are questions about whether Sophie and Rob are still married, as fans noticed other 90 Day Fiancé cast members shooting their shots with her on Instagram. It's possible they're aware that the couple split up some time ago, which would make sense considering what we see on Happily Ever After? is filmed well before it airs. While people wonder if this 90 Day couple split after marriage, others like @MelodyFitnessCoach wondered what else there is to this video:

I hate one sides recordings because the person recording will always come off as the victim. We don’t know what was said/happened before she pushed record.

Rob and Sophie's issues are playing out amidst the drama of the rest of Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast. This season, available to stream with a Max subscription, has been one for the books in terms of drama, and it seems like so much of it is spilling out onto the internet on top of what we already know.

After the videos were posted, an alleged response from Sophie arrived, which was shared by her mother (via @MerryPants). Readers can read the full response on the page, but the gist was that Sophie allegedly said she would not send her mother money and that if she continued to try and sabotage her relationship with Rob, she would expose her history of abuse and drug addiction.

There was also a message that TLC was notified of what was happening and would be dealing with it. Some did find it curious that Sophie's mother was airing out all this drama on social media, and others like @_bananasinnightgowns_ had theories on who wrote that message:

I bet Rob wrote that response 😔

Hopefully, the truth will be revealed, and whatever is meant to happen with Rob and Sophie's relationship will come to pass. Not every 90 Day Fiancé couple is a success story, but even if the relationship does not turn around, there's always a chance for them to find happiness elsewhere.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more drama between Rob and Sophie, and keep an eye out on social media for reactions any party may have should more videos of their relationship surface online.