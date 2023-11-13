90 Day Fiancé's Sophie Already Had Other Cast Members Seemingly Shooting Their Shots With Her Following Troubles With Rob

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 feels like it's still finding its legs, but there are already two cast members who appear on the verge of using those legs to run away from each other. Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are staying in separate places after a big fight, which has led viewers to wonder if they're still together. Apparently, some other 90 Day cast members share in that curiousity, with a couple of unexpected familiar faces reportedly popping up in her social media comments, seemingly shooting their shot.

Whether you're watching on TLC or with a Max subscription, it's not hard to grasp that Sophie and Rob may not last. In light of that situation, it appears as though at least two 90 Day Fiancé cast members were banking on her potentially being available, at least based on comments sent her way during a recent Instagram live video (via @MerryPants). Here's who was spotted checking up on Sophie and possibly hoping to be her next American suitor as the couple's issues play out on TV.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jamal Menzies

90 Day Fiancé fans may remember Kimberly Menzies' son Jamal, whom Usman Umar allegedly regifted a PS4 to during their season. He seemed poised to join the 90 Day Fiancé franchise when he started dating Veronica Rodriguez, but there were early red flags indicating she and Jamal wouldn't last. I can only hope that's the case, as the reality star seemed eager to get a reaction from Sophie during her livestream with the most American question possible for someone living in the UK:

Do you eat tea and crumpets?

I'm less inclined to think that Jamal is interested in the answer to the question, and more interested in getting Sophie's attention, even if a little tea gets spilled in the process. That theory holds more water given the follow-up comment he made, in which he asked a pretty obvious question anyone with a search engine could find out:

Are you on a TV show? No way

As I mentioned, the last update we have on Jamal was that he was dating Veronica. But if his comments above were indeed overtly flirty, I do hope that's no longer the case, as this interaction could stir up a little drama for them, assuming Veronica takes it the same way others online have when reading it.

(Image credit: TLC)

River Everett

Chantel Everett's younger brother is a staple on The Family Chantel, and with that series ending, River might be trying to start his own journey on 90 Day Fiancé. He dropped the following compliment to Sophie, which felt a bit more deliberately flirtatious compared to Jamal:

Your skin is glowing!

River wouldn't be the first member of the Everett family to flirt with a 90 Day Fiancé cast member. Pictures surfaced a while back of Asuelu Pulaa getting cozy with Chantel's sister Winter, though both Winter and Asuelu vehemently denied they were in any kind of relationship.

With Jamal and River commenting on Sophie's livestreams, one might wonder if they know something about her relationship with Rob that viewers don't. Perhaps there's some secret 90 Day Fiancé group text where they spill all the tea about what's happening ahead of episodes, or they met at some event. As for viewers, we'll just have to wait and see what happens with Rob and Sophie, as well as the other Season 10 cast members, as the show continues.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see which couples will make it down the aisle, or if you're a cast member, which colleague to potentially slide into the DMs of in the upcoming weeks.