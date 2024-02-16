90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8's Returning Cast Members Ranked By Potential For Drama

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is back for Season 8, and I'm sure many fans are ready for the return of the franchise's most beloved spinoff. This season has some big names in the mix, some of which have played a part in the most exciting storylines in the TLC series, also available to stream with a Max subscription.

While we still have two couples to be revealed for this season, the following is a ranked list of which couples will likely deliver the best drama this season. Starting from the least dramatic to the most, here's who I'm predicting will have viewers talking all season long.

(Image credit: TLC)

7. Alexei and Loren

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are fresh off of having three children in three years, and now they're allegedly content and are done having children. Now, the Brovarniks are back from their spinoff and contemplating a big change in their life.

Alexei and Loren are among the most senior castmembers in this group and also arguably the most stable couple of the bunch. This is to say that while they've had some drama in their storylines, it's largely been tied to their ambitious birth plan of having so many children in so short of a time. Compared to some of the other heavy hitters on this list, I don't imagine their storyline will be nearly as dramatic as some of the others. That's not a bad thing either, as I believe every season needs a couple that allows the brain a break from all the chaos.

(Image credit: TLC)

6. Thaís And Patrick

Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes are making a trip to Brazil so that her family can meet their infant daughter for the first time. It also is said that Patrick will link up with his father, which was how he met Thaís in the first place, but he'll have some unexpected demands. I'm not quite sure what any parent can demand, but considering both of their backgrounds, I would speculate he'll ask them to move to Brazil.

Even if something like that is being suggested, I'm not holding my hopes high for the drama in this storyline to deliver. One thing that may help is that Patrick's pot-stirring brother, John McManus, will be along for the ride on this family trip. Last we heard, he was still figuring out his own relationship as part of the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, so I'm curious as to whether this was filmed before or after that season.

(Image credit: TLC)

5. Kobe and Emily

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are back, and those watching 90 Day Diaries know they're busy looking for a home of their own. Strangely enough, their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will revolve around a family trip to Cameroon, in which Emily will meet Kobe's family for the very first time.

The description for their story says that Emily fears she won't make the perfect Cameroonian wife, but at this point, what does that matter? I would assume they have no plans to live in Cameroon, and they already have two children and an established life as husband and wife. To a longtime fan like me, this feels like a storyline being constructed alongside an already planned family trip, so I'm not expecting the drama to be quite as juicy.

(Image credit: TLC)

4. Mahmoud and Nicole

Mahmoud and Nicole Sherbiny haven't been in 90 Day Fiancé as much as other couples in this lineup, and last we left them, Nicole was at the end of her rope with life in Egypt. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will pick up with Nicole back in the United States, and Mahmoud is preparing to leave and try life in the United States.

They recently posted on Instagram that they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, so I would assume that whatever happened in their season, it has a happy ending. At the same time, making a major move to another country isn't easy, and I would expect Mahmoud to struggle just as much with life in the United States as his wife did when trying to live in Egypt.

(Image credit: TLC)

3. Gino and Jasmine

I wrote during 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 that the franchise needed to move on from Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. After watching Jasmine put Gino's big toe in her mouth, I'm willing to give them one more season before I say anything else. If nothing else, this couple has consistently proven they'll do anything in front of the camera, which may make them the realest couple of the bunch.

It also might just make them willing to do anything to keep being invited back, but in any case, those types can make for good television. With the tease that Gino didn't follow through on specific promises made after Jasmine came to the U.S., I would expect some tension.

(Image credit: TLC)

2. Angela and Michael

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are always good for some drama, but Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seems to be their most exciting season yet. Michael finally has a real chance to come to the United States, and thanks to eagle-eyed viewers living in Georgia, we already know they reached that major relationship milestone.

What we don't know are the secrets about their relationship that will lead Angela to reconsider the entire marriage. Expect some high drama here and maybe some property damage considering Angela's history!

(Image credit: TLC)

1. Big Ed and Liz

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will follow Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods on the way to their wedding in Arkansas, but dedicated viewers have known about that since the wedding invites leaked online. They may also know that, as of writing, it appears that both Ed and Liz have been seen out with other people.

This season may explain what went wrong between them, and whether or not they tied the knot before seemingly calling it quits. As such, their storyline is the clear winner for drama this season and the one I'm most invested in.

Catch the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 on TLC on Sunday, March 17th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what's up with these couples and if our rankings about who will deliver the most drama is accurate.