Why 90 Day Fiancé Viewers Shouldn't Be Surprised By One Happily Ever After Couple Living Apart In The Season 8 Premiere

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premiere. Read at your own risk!

When we first saw the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, we knew there was potential for some big drama. The season premiere didn't disappoint, with tension already building for some couples and the reveal that one is no longer living together. It shouldn't be surprising that Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are already struggling in marriage, especially after all they went through in their inaugural season on 90 Day.

Rob and Sophie married at the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, and now viewers may very well see their divorce if Happily Ever After? continues in the direction it's headed. The couple lives in separate places at the start of the season, and the reason for their split sounds shockingly similar to why they had troubles in their introduction.

Sophie Moved Out After She Caught Rob Talking To Other Women Again

Sophie had been living with a friend for two months after checking Rob's phone and seeing he was carrying on inappropriate conversations with several women on the internet. 90 Day Fiancé fans may remember this is exactly what led to their breakup in Season 10 and led to questions of whether Rob and Sophie were still together. I wouldn't be surprised if any viewers had to check their guide or Max subscription to ensure they weren't watching a repeat episode because it feels like the same scenario unfolding all over again.

Why It's Not Surprising They're Back In This Situation

If there's anything surprising, it's that Sophie decided to marry Rob in the first place. She has no shortage of suitors, including other cast members shooting their shots with her, and yet she feels loyal to the man she keeps catching chatting up other women online.

During the premiere, Rob made a big show of meeting her to apologize two months into them living apart and quickly chased it with "her inability to move on" was a big factor in why this is such an issue. Once again, Rob doesn't understand why Sophie's feelings are hurt because he allegedly never met any of these women in real life. It's the same non-apology he gave before their marriage, and I'm not sure why she expected anything different.

Ironically, Rob expressed to a friend he was furious that Sophie was staying with her friend Kae, who he felt was in the way of their marriage. He even went so far as to accuse Kae of loving Sophie and that they were in a secret relationship because he knows his wife is bi-sexual. And yet, despite being extremely jealous and having zero evidence to support that claim, he doesn't see how sending and receiving nudes from other women is harming his relationship.

I want to say Rob and Sophie will split by the finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, but they've fooled me once already. The couple was still together when Season 10 wrapped, so I'm not confident this will be the straw that breaks the camel's back. If it is, though, this is going to be a rough season with the reveal that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' marriage plans failed, and Michael Ilesanmi isn't living with Angela Deem.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Max or Discovery+. This is my favorite spinoff of the bunch because of the drama it often provides, and I think this premiere showed we're already off to a great start.