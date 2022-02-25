New 90 Day Fiancé Rumors Probably Won't Make Angela Deem Critics Too Happy

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is perhaps the most polarizing star of the franchise, and with good reason. Her unapologetic attitude and past behavior in her marriage to Nigerian Michael Ilesanmi has often garnered her some negative attention from viewers and even other cast members . Unfortunately, it’s looking like she’s headed for some more drama thanks to a rumor that alleges some pretty shocking developments that might unfold in future spinoffs.

A new video is out on the internet from Kiki and Kibbitz Productions , who cover and conduct interviews with 90 Day Fiancé castmembers and other reality shows. According to their latest report, they allegedly spoke with Angela Deem’s ex-best friend Jojo , who is apparently friends with Michael Ilesanmi’s Aunt Lydia, both of whom appeared in 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs in the past. Fans will be interested to hear that, allegedly, Lydia told Jojo that Michael Ilesanmi’s visa was approved and that he’ll be in the United States within the next month. It’s astonishing news, provided it’s true, but apparently, there’s a big catch.

The video goes on to allege that Michael and Angela are technically a couple but not romantically involved at the moment. Allegedly, the two are staying together ( though they do go through ups and downs ) so that they can film the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and get paid. That is to say, the two apparently don’t consider themselves a couple at present but will fake the exchange for the sake of appearing on television, or maybe even to film their storyline and play out their split on television.

I’d caution 90 Day Fiancé fans to take the reveal with a grain of salt, mainly because the report comes from secondary sources that aren’t Michael or Angela, and we don’t actually hear that news from Aunt Lydia or Jojo. With that said, this wouldn’t be the first time that 90 Day Fiancé stars faked being together so that they could still be on television, and if a couple as big as Michael and Angela were going to split, the franchise probably would love to play out that storyline in a season. It certainly seems like things might be tense for Michael and Angela, especially based on this recent video from Angela about secrets and betrayal.

A post shared by Angela Deem (@deemangela) A photo posted by on

Right now, these rumors about Angela and Michael are unsubstantiated. That said, should Michael arrive in the United States in the near future, it might add some weight to some of these shocking allegations. For now, though, 90 Day Fiancé fans shouldn’t take this as gospel and just continue to wait for more details.