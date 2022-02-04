90 Day Fiancé's Usman Puts Angela Deem On Blast For Using Michael For Money And More

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem isn’t afraid of a little controversy and getting loud with others , and when that happens during tell-alls, other cast members tend to stay out of it. That wasn’t the case, though, when Angela appeared on 90 Day Bares All and got into it with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Their heated showdown (which happened while both were in separate locations) showed there’s no love lost between the two. Now, the two are at it again, and it’s all thanks to a picture Usman posted from Nigeria with Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela wasn’t happy to see Michael posing with Usman and shared the photo on Instagram Stories (which has since expired) with the caption “Birds of a feather flock together.” Usman took offense to the statement, and the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star (who recently made headlines with some drama related to his friend Kimberly ) decided to clap back at Angela on his own Instagram message.

So this scammer called (AngeDevil) now calling me and my innocent brother @it’s___MrMichael names after using him to film for over four years and used all his money from Cameo to buy yourself a house and still refused to take him to [the] US and leave him. Michael, don’t worry, I will personally take you to America.

It’s hard to tell exactly what Usman Umar meant in his message, but the “leave” part of the message is especially interesting. It seems Michael Ilesanmi had some stories to share with Usman about Angela Deem, which is not something a married man often does, especially to someone their wife doesn’t like. Michael might’ve made a big mistake talking about Angela, or it’s possible their relationship ( which has happened almost entirely over long distance ) might be ending.

Usman also might’ve just referenced the fact that once Angela and Michael were wed, she immediately left Nigeria to return to America and hasn’t found a way to get him over there since. Now, she’s flying out to Las Vegas for parties , hanging out with other cast members, and Michael is nowhere closer to living in America. It's not exactly clear what the issue is with why Michael can’t come over, but apparently, Usman thinks he can get him to the United States.

Angela later posted a screenshot (via ScreenRant ) of a conversation between her and Michael Ilesanmi, in which her husband said it “wasn’t cool” to call him and Usman out. Additionally, he noted she blocked him on Instagram, which also seems like bad news for their relationship ( which isn’t exactly new ). Of course, Angela could just be mad at Michael for meeting up with Usman and will unblock him eventually. Or, it’s possible the two are no longer together, and neither will reveal it as it’s part of an upcoming storyline. Whatever the case, it seems like things aren’t going well for the couple at the moment.