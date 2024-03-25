90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever's Nicole And Mahmoud Scenes Make Me Feel Uncomfortable Given What Eventually Happens To Them

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 episode "The Princess And The Pea Brain." Read at your own risk if you haven't watched or streamed with a Max subscription,

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is only two episodes into Season 8, and I can't help but feel a little uncomfortable yet again. This time, it's not because Emily and Kobe Blaise did another racy sex scene but the big elephant in the room that surrounds what's going on with Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny's relationship. Watching this couple struggle and go through the same drama as others in the Happily Ever After cast doesn't feel as entertaining, considering what we know happens to them.

Nicole and Mahmoud's story in 90 Day Fiancé centers around the latter's move from Egypt to the United States in order to give their marriage another shot. Originally, I thought this storyline would be better to watch than their last because there wouldn't be any more aggravating arguments about her clothing. Well, it already seems there will be more tension surrounding that, but every tense moment is hard to watch knowing the circumstances that led to Mahmoud's arrest not long ago.

Mahmoud Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

As readers might be aware, Mahmoud was arrested in late February for a misdemeanor battery charge against Nicole. The details of the situation, or what's going on with them currently, are unknown. Nicole has largely gone silent on social media outside of sharing a post to her Instagram Stories (via ScreenRant) from an organization advocating to end violence against Muslim women in families.

As of writing, we don't have a lot of details about where things stand between them and whether or not they're still married. All we know is that TLC decided to leave them in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? even though it has distanced itself from couples before when legal troubles crop up. Whether or not the situation will be addressed in the episodes or tell-all, we'll have to wait and see.

Knowing About Mahmoud's Arrest Makes Their Tense Moments Very Hard To Watch

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 was a hard watch for me. Mahmoud's arrival in the United States seemed like a joyous moment, but once they got to the car, it felt like Nicole was already walking on eggshells as he brooded about how the U.S.A. and Egypt differed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Appears Guilty Of All Kinds Of Fakery And Bad Editing With Nicole And Mahmoud's Story (Image credit: TLC) Their first season had a very awkward moment fans caught.

I don't know if it's me projecting, but I can feel the rage building with Mahmoud in the episode. Nicole wrote it off as him being tired from the long flight, but the preview for the next episode seems to show it's the first of many times Mahmoud will be frustrated with his wife.

It's uncomfortable to watch 90 Day Fiancé's couples fights as is, but it makes me feel gross watching a couple fight when we know one of them was arrested for charges of spousal abuse. Right now, it appears TLC is committed to the storyline and won't cut them like they did when they fired Alina Kozhevnikova. I'm not feeling like it was the right call based on how uncomfortable I feel watching right now, but maybe my thoughts will change as it continues. Should Nicole miss out on a chance to highlight her story just because of Mahmoud's actions?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're still waiting on some couples to make their debut on this season still, so there's plenty of time to catch up and tune in before Angela Deem and others return.