A 90 Day Fiancé Cast Member Was Reportedly Arrested, And Now TLC Has A Decision To Make Ahead Of Happily Ever After Season 8

A 90 Day Fiancé cast member was reportedly arrested just recently, and the development leaves TLC with a decision to make ahead of their appearance on an upcoming spinoff. Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny are in the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 8 but, weeks before the release, the latter was reportedly arrested for charges linked to his wife. Now, the question is: How will the network respond following the legal issues of one of its star couples?

90 Day bloggers Merry Pants and John Yates shared arrest records that showed Mahmoud was allegedly taken into custody on Wednesday, February 21, for a misdemeanor charge of battery on their spouse. Mahmoud was apparently jailed and given a $20,000 bond, which was reportedly paid and he was allowed to leave. His court date is set for March. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 is set to premiere, as part of the 2024 TV schedule, on March 17. Will TLC keep the couple involved or cut them from the season? Here's what we can speculate based on past incidents with the cast.

TLC Has Removed Controversial Cast Members In The Past

After the internet uncovered a slew of racist social media posts made by cast member Alina Kozhevnikova, TLC decided to fire her and cut her storyline with Caleb Greenwood from the rest of Before The 90 Days Season 5. The network announced plans to take detailed looks into the backgrounds of prospective cast going forward but obviously, something like this would be harder to predict.

With there still being a few weeks to go before 90 Day Fiancé premieres Happily Ever After? Season 8, one would think TLC could feasibly remove the couple from the season. Doing so would likely require giving more time to other couples if that's a possibility. It seemed like Nicole and Mahmoud played a heavy part, though fans know that at least two unannounced couples could get a bigger spotlight.

TLC Kept Another Couple Accused Of Abuse In 90 Day: The Last Resort

While TLC cut ties with Alina, it opted to keep Kelly Brown and Molly Hopkins on 90 Day: The Last Resort, despite troubling allegations made by the latter. Molly and her daughter, Olivia, filed a police report alleging that Kelly choke-slammed Olivia during an after-hours confrontation at Molly's workplace.

A key difference, though, is that authorities later dismissed the complaint due to a lack of evidence, and no charges were ever filed against Kelly. The Last Resort showed the couple eventually splitting up, and there was no mention of the events that occurred before filming the season.

As for what all this means regarding how TLC will approach the situation with Nicole and Mahmoud, I have no idea. The network could wait and see how the situation plays out or even go so far as to remove them and their past seasons (which are available with a Max subscription). One would imagine we'll have an answer soon, as the season premiere isn't that far off.

Tune in for the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC. One would imagine we'll know what the plan is for whether or not Nicole and Mahmoud will still appear in the season then, and we may even have hear some statements from the couple about the whole ordeal.