90 Day Fiancé's Alina Officially Fired By TLC, But What About Caleb?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has a lot of engaging storylines fans are interested in, though much of that’s overshadowed as of late due to the ongoing drama with Season 5 star Alina Kozhevnikova. Many past posts from Alina’s social media contained numerous racial slurs and other instances of racism, which led to calls for her dismissal from the franchise. Rumors surfaced earlier this week that TLC fired her , and today we have confirmation from the network that is the case. With that said, what does this mean for her American suitor Caleb Greenwood?

TLC officially announced it parted ways with Alina Kozhevnikova in a statement (via Deadline). According to TLC, fans won’t have to worry about seeing Alina in any future spinoffs or even past the end of January.

TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

The news means that Alina Kozhevnikova won’t be on television starting in February, though there’s no update on the status of her American suitor, Caleb Greenwood. For now, I’d assume Caleb was alongside Alina for the majority of the initial filming, so I wouldn’t expect to see him throughout the rest of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. I don’t think he’d be at the tell-all either, especially if he’s still with Alina.

With that being said, I think it’s possible Caleb Greenwood could appear in the franchise in the future if an opportunity presents itself. After all, there’s evidence in this with the return of Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, who returned to the franchise with his new friend Kimberly ( who lost her mother recently ) despite his ex-wife “Baby girl” Lisa Hamme also being allegedly ousted from the show for racist language at the tell-all reunion. Hamme denied reports of her firing in the past, though she has yet to appear on a spinoff in 90 Day Fiancé since then.

Caleb Greenwood hasn’t publicly commented on Alina Kozhevnikova’s firing at the time of writing, nor has Alina Kozhevnikova. It’s possible the two might just quietly fade from the spotlight, though worth noting that not every 90 Day Fiancé star, like Deavan Clegg, is so silent following their exit . Clegg was one of the few former cast members to openly speak out about Alina’s posts and claimed the network held on to cast members with controversy attached as long as they were profitable to keep around.