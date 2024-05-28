90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Featured A Massive Celebrity Appearance, But U.S. Viewers May Not Understand How Big Of A Deal It Is

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episode that aired on Monday, May 27th. Stream it with a Max subscription, or read at your own risk!

Shawn Finch possibly had the greatest proposal ever to grace the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and it's in part because of the lengths he went to for his lover, Alliya de Batista. The Hollywood stylist enlisted the help of a celebrity for a proposal video. However, the pop star who was involved may not be as well known to audiences in the United States.

Those who watched may be wondering who Anitta is, and why, during that big moment, so many people thrilled to see her in the video. Here's a brief breakdown on the pop artist and why we should be more concerned about when she may appear in the franchise again rather than what Angela Deem's next move is.

Anitta Is A Grammy-Nominated Artist From Brazil

When Shawn referred to Anitta as the Beyoncé of Brazil, he wasn't kidding. While Anitta might not be quite as popular to make headlines in the United States as when Beyoncé ate spaghetti on a jet, she was popular enough to score a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. She has 64.7 million followers on Instagram alone, a broad catalog of popular music and the honor of being dubbed one of the world's most influential people by Time in their 2021 Next List.

(Image credit: UMG Recordings)

90 Day Fiancé viewers might have known the songstress before this appearance, but others might have been completely in the dark. Alliya and her family knew who Anitta was, as they were crying and excited by Shawn's big marriage proposal gesture. Amidst all the heartache and pointless drama between couples, I'm glad Love In Paradise made a point to show this heartwarming moment for the couple.

Anitta Might Be The Most Famous Person To Appear On 90 Day Fiancé

It's known that Seth Rogen enjoys 90 Day Fiancé as do other famous actors and, for a while, it was even rumored that Drake was in the DM's of Chantel Everett in addition to being an avid watcher of the franchise With that said, neither has ever actually appeared on the show or had a cameo and, while Anitta just appeared via a pre-recorded video, I think she's unquestionably the biggest celebrity to ever appear on the TLC franchise.

It's a great cameo, and honestly, one I'm surprised it took this long to see until now. For as much as we learn about other cultures and customs on the flagship show and its spinoffs, the franchise has really shied away from hitting on pop culture. I mean, wouldn't it be great to see someone during a season who is in an international relationship with a K-Pop star and witness all the wildness that goes along with that? It could be fascinating to see the series track higher profile relationships that have less turmoil than the average 90 Day couple that splits after marriage. In any case, it's cool that TLC managed to get a star this big involved in a storyline, and I hope such a guest appearance happens again.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. This season continues to be a surprise with every episode, so now would be a great time for anyone who hasn't watched it yet to catch up.