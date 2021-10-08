Drake Reportedly Watches 90 Day Fiancé, With Former Cast Member Claiming They're Friends

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has a ton of fans, even those in the celebrity world. Seth Rogen revealed he watches earlier in 2021 after tweeting about Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott , and at the end of the day, celebrities watch television too. Still, some may be surprised that rapper and Grammy-winner Drake is reportedly a fan of the series, at least, according to one former cast member during an appearance on Discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All.

Caesar Mack, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 3, talked to 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson recently, and she asked if it was true Drake slid in his DMs . Mack confirmed that did indeed happen and went on to say the two became friends after the rapper saw his season on television.

Yeah, yeah, we’re pretty good friends, yep. He saw my story, and then he messaged me. He was like, 'Hey Caes, how you doing? We just started becoming friends and he sent me some of his clothing from his clothing line... Yeah, he's an awesome person.

The statement surprised Shaun Robinson and her other guests from 90 Day Fiancé, Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina. After all, who wouldn’t want a DM from Drake? Hell, I’d settle for a DM just about some free clothes !

Shaun Robinson pressed Caesar Mack a bit further on the nature of his friendship with Drake and asked some more about that. Mack was happy to oblige and claimed that the two had each other’s phone numbers and touched base from time to time.

Once in a while, we’ll call each other and see how we’re doing. . .Yeah, we’ll call each other and, you know, and he’ll call me and say, ‘Hey Caes, how you doing, what’s going on, how you been?’

Caesar Mack’s story is unbelievably awesome, though some 90 Day Fiancé fans may feel it’s more on the unbelievable side than anything. During his season, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days documented Mack’s romance with a woman named Maria Divine. Mack sent this woman large amounts of money without ever meeting her face to face, which led some to believe Divine was a catfish. In total, Mack claimed he sent Divine around $40,000.

90 Day Fiancé later tracked down Maria Divine, who was real, but disputed Caesar Mack’s claims. Divine claimed Mack gave her around $5,000 and that she’d been talking to other men as well. Yara Zaya noted Mack’s past experience with online interactions and frankly said she believed there’s a chance he’s not talking to the real Drake . I can’t say one way or another, so it would be great if Drake could just take time out of his busy schedule to confirm or deny this 90 Day Fiancé rumor for us. If not, I guess fans will just have to make up their minds for themselves on the story.