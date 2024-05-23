Angela Deem Clarifies Her Future With 90 Day Fiancé Following Split From Michael Ilesanmi

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? recently featured Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi again after a long absence that sparked firing rumors that were also fueled by the couple's real-life troubles in the present, with Michael having fled Angela's house and told authorities he feared for his life. As the couple's sad story continues on TLC, the "Sexy Meemaw" has clarified where she stands with the franchise going forward.

Angela is one of 90 Day Fiancé's biggest stars, and a Max subscription offers plenty of opporiunities to revisit her past romantic foibles in the flagship series and its spinoffs. If she were to step away and pursue other opportunities, it would certainly be a big deal for TLC and her fanbase, but is that what she has planned? Here's what we know thus far.

Angela Deem Gets Real About Her Future In 90 Day Fiancé

Angela recently went live on social media, and thanks to @90DayFiance.news, we can share some of what she talked to her fans during the stream. The proud grandmother was talking about Happily Ever After? when she declared a bold statement regarding where she stands with the 90 Day franchise going forward:

After this season — [shakes head] — bye bye...It aint' easy, I don't give a shit who you are. Even me. Ya'll think it's easy? This is not easy for me. This is real life for me. 'Will you be on The Single Life?' No, the fuck I will not. I'm not, dude. The Single Life? This ain't me just wanting to do a show, ok? This is real-life events to me.

It sounds like Angela Deem is done with 90 Day Fiancé for the time being, and is not interested in showing her next move after Michael on The Single Life. That spinoff would presumably be next in line for her, at least in the event that they become the next 90 Day married couple who officially splits. If there's someone at TLC who already had her slated for that cast, they better start groveling if the interest is still in keeping her in the loop.

Is Angela Actually Done With 90 Day Fiancé?

Angela strongly indicated she will not return to 90 Day Fiancé during that live-streaming session, but it's not like those emotionally charged moments are as solid a form of proof as a signed contract or official PR statement. She could say anything she wants on her videos without any of it necessarily reflecting her relationship with TLC.

Not only that, but she's also allowed to change her mind between now and any given point in the future. I'm sure a lot of what she's feeling right now is rooted in not wanting camera crews around to see her coping with the fact that Michael vacated their relationship just months after arriving in the United States.

I can't speak to whether Angela will ever return to 90 Day Fiancé after the conclusion of her current season, but I can say that she's changed her mind about things in the past. Longtime viewers are well aware of the ups and downs she's had in her relationship with Michael and how the wedding was called off and on again before it finally happened.

I'm still not even 100% sure that these two will stay apart after their latest split, so I can't say it's a sure thing she'll never appear in 90 Day Fiancé again. I could maybe see her being offered her separate spinoff on TLC at this point, perhaps even one specifically focused on her. Given her polarizing nature, I think it'd be a huge hit. Of course, that's only if she wants it, and right now, she seems set on stepping away from the franchise for good and moving on to other things.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in because it might be the last time you see Angela on the program, but there's also other great drama to watch.